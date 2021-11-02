Winners come in threes to the Cowboy State

November 2, 2021

WyoLottoⓇ winners come in threes. Yesterday, three lucky people hit three big wins in the Cowboy State. The wins include a Cowboy DrawⓇ jackpot and two 2by2Ⓡ grand prize winners. The Cowboy Draw jackpot winner will take home $749,109. The ticket was purchased on Oct. 28 at KJ’s Alpine located at 15 Boardwalk Dr., in Alpine, Wyo. WyoLotto officials are on the lookout for the winner holding that ticket.

The winning numbers were 4, 7, 22, 25 and 29.

The other two winners also landed big prizes of $22,000 each on WyoLotto’s 2by2 game. One winning ticket was sold at King Soopers, located at 3702 Dell Range Blvd., in Cheyenne, Wyo. The other was at the Cody Country Store located at 1737 17th St., in Cody, Wyo.

WyoLotto officials are still on the lookout for the 2by2 winner from Cody.

If you believe you are a winner, you can check your tickets on WyoLotto’s website at wyolotto.com, go to a nearby retailer or download the WyoLotto app.