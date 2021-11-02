Contain Inc Announces Finance Arrangement with GeoGreens LLC for ShoreGrow LLC Equipment

Desmond Hayes, founder and president of GeoGreens, LLC, in his new hydroponic farm in Mill One at Hamilton Onion microgreens growing at Geo Greens, a new hydroponic farm at Mill One in Hamilton.

Contain announces a financing agreement arranged between GeoGreens & ShoreGrow. It funds a 1,800 sq ft farm expansion which will be complete by Nov 2021.

I come from minority communities and have seen firsthand the impacts of unhealthy eating or no eating at all. Indoor farming can help toward correcting inefficiencies of the existing food supply chain” — Desmond Hayes, founder and president of GeoGreens, LLC

RENO, NEVADA, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contain Inc is pleased to announce a financing agreement arranged between GeoGreens LLC and ShoreGrow LLC. GeoGreens is a locally owned New Jersey-based indoor farm owned and operated by Desmond Hayes. This arrangement will fund the 1,800 square foot expansion of the farm and help Hayes fulfill his mission of providing healthier and more nutritious food to the masses, particularly in food-insecure areas and minority communities.

With 4+ years in the industry and a Master’s of Science in both Environmental Science and Civil Engineering, Hayes is eager to use his expertise for good. His ambitious expansion plan is driven by his faith in himself, as well as his strong convictions about sustainability, preserving the planet’s resources, and helping toward ending world hunger. “Starvation isn’t everywhere on the globe, or even in the country, but the places that require better, healthier foods are being burdened even more as the population continues to grow,” said Hayes. “I come from minority communities and have seen firsthand the impacts of unhealthy eating or no eating at all. Indoor farming and hydroponics can help toward correcting the inefficiencies of the existing food supply chain and how we food provide food to those in need.”

Hayes developed an organic relationship with ShoreGrow LLC over the years and thus decided to purchase additional equipment from the New Jersey-based grow equipment supplier. ShoreGrow will provide additional equipment to GeoGreens, including plumbing, grow trays, and monitoring apparatus. The GeoGreens expansion will use this equipment to build and retrofit its model of the existing space, which contains structural movable grow racks. The expected opening date of the new GeoGreens facility is in November 2021.

Contain Inc is thrilled to support GeoGreens LLC as it grows. “There is nothing more satisfying for Contain than placing financing for new start-ups in our industry,” said Doug Harding, Head of Leasing & Vendor Relations at Contain Inc. “There is no doubt that we share the same vision as Demond and GeoGreens regarding controlled environment agriculture and today’s ever-expanding food demand. We look forward to watching Desmond grow and fulfill his mission.”

About Contain Inc

Contain is out to empower the indoor ag industry of tomorrow. Our first and key mission is bringing easier and faster financing to controlled environment agriculture, but we aren't stopping there. We create platforms to move the industry forward, and most importantly, find ways to make indoor ag more accessible to farmers like you.

About GeoGreens LLC

GeoGreens is an indoor hydroponics farm located in Hamilton , New Jersey , providing fresh, local produce all year round serving the Tristate area. They are changing the way food is grown and distributed with a desire to reconnect people with the story of food from “farm to fork”.

About ShoreGrow LLC

When it comes to commercial agriculture we understand what it takes to grow a profit. We supply and consult commercial farmers in New Jersey whether it be vegetables, hemp or cannabis. Some grow organically in soil outdoors while others grow hydroponically indoors. Consultation can cover the basics or get creative. From seed to sold we’ll guide you through each step of the process.

