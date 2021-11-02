Bar Admissions to Remain Cyber Ceremony

Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor will preside over the November bar ceremony, a virtual event, on Monday, Nov. 8.

The Ohio Supreme Court’s fall 2021 bar admissions ceremony will be virtual due to the ongoing pandemic.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor will preside over the event Monday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Ohio Channel and streamed simultaneously on the Ohio Channel and Supreme Court websites.

Chief Justice O’Connor will address the applicants and their families remotely from the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center Courtroom in Columbus.

Joining the chief justice in the Courtroom will be keynote speaker Justice Patrick F. Fischer.

Also addressing the prospective lawyers will be:

Wayne County Common Pleas Judge Mark Wiest, chair of the Ohio Board of Bar Examiners, will present the motion to admit the candidates.

Printed wall certificates will be mailed to the newly sworn-in attorneys. Information on registration, continuing legal education, and the Lawyer to Lawyer Mentoring Program will be emailed.