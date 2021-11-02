Submit Release
Six Uniform Manufacturers Earn Top Honors in 2021 Innovation Awards

Elbeco CS360 uniform collection

Elbeco CS360 uniform collection

CID Resources, WonderWink healthcare apparel

CID Resources, WonderWink healthcare apparel

Luly Masks from Luly Yang Couture

Luly Masks from Luly Yang Couture

Luly Yang, Elbeco, BeauTela Among Industry's Top Innovators

The uniform and image apparel industry outfits millions of workers every day. We proudly innovate to serve every hero that wears a uniform.”
— Rick Levine, Executive Director, NAUMD
EVANSTON, IL, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD) announced the winners of the 2021 Innovation Awards, recognizing unique design, advanced technology and excellence within the public safety uniform and apparel industry.

In the best badge or emblem category, VH Blackinton was recognized for its one-of-a-kind badge design. A combination of propriety chemical processes and digital printing create customized coloring of a public safety agency’s existing metal badges.

Luly Yang Couture won the best public safety product innovation award for the “Luly mask,” a PPE product that is functional and attractive. An innovative nose bridge, ear strap, and chin design offer convenient coverage, while filter pocket and 3D mesh offer increased safety and breathability.

In the category of garment innovation, function, CID Resources earned top honors for its WonderWink healthcare apparel. Renew is the first full-cycle sustainable line using five recycled water bottles into each garment. And the WonderWink Indy line withstands the rigors of industrial laundering.

For garment innovation, comfort, Elbeco is a top innovator. The company’s CX360 uniform collection is a performance uniform designed for comfort and the demanding conditions of the streets. Features include button front shirt, three trouser styles and undervest shirt layered under protective vests.

The award for fabric innovation went to BeauTela for its eco-friendly corporate wear and uniform program. BeauTela’s engineers have pushed the limits of what can be produced with recycled polyester. Their full range of products include kitchen uniforms, medical uniforms and sportswear.

Recognized for its RFID technology, Logistik Unicorp earned a best digital technological innovation award. The item level technology allows the firm to accurately track five million items that annually move through their warehouse. No options were commercially available for this vision.

“The uniform and image apparel industry outfits millions of workers every day. We proudly innovate to serve every hero that wears a uniform,” noted Rick Levine, NAUMD executive director.

The awards were presented on October 26 in San Diego, CA, during NAUMD's “Heroes Wear Uniforms” Convention.

About NAUMD

The NAUMD is a non-profit network of companies that outfit hundreds of millions of workers around the world. The association believes heroes wear uniforms, that uniforms empower employees and that uniform companies make good corporate citizens. You can learn more about NAUMD and the Innovation Award by visiting www.naumd.com

Rick Levine
NAUMD
+1 8474481333
