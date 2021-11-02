Submit Release
Amazon, McDonalds and Resort’s World among award winners for best dressed employees

McDonalds uniform program by Twin Hill, winner 2021 Image of the Year

Amazon uniform program by Luly Yang Couture, winner 2021 Image of the Year

Resorts World uniform program by Design Collective by Cintas, winner 2021 Image of the Year

Uniform industry offers kudos for how ten companies show up to work.

As we emerge from the pandemic, businesses need to outfit workers in well branded, comfortable and safe apparel.”
— Rick Levine, Executive Director, NAUMD
EVANSTON, IL, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The uniforms and image apparel that employers provide at companies such as Amazon, McDonald’s and ADT play a critical role in employee job performance, happiness, corporate identity, and safety. Ten companies recently received a 2021 Image of the Year (IOY) Award® from the North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) for their commitment to dressing employees well.

The hospitality industry was represented by Resort’s World Casino with uniforms provided by Design Collective by Cintas in cool blue hues and iconic mandarin collars. Bungalows Key Largo image apparel, created by JA Uniforms, offers performance, light fabrics in colors that don’t draw heat. Award winner Margaritaville maintains a casual chic collection of wardrobes in each job area, created by Design Collective by Cintas

Food service winners include McDonalds, with apparel created by Twin Hill, featuring a graphic tee, polos, performance fabrics, reflective polo, and stretch denim jeans. Fairmont Royal York Library Bar, also from Design Collective by Cintas, sports English Pub feeling blazers, slim pants, and tailored dresses.

In the transportation and delivery market, Amazon wears a collection created by Luly Yang Couture featuring Amazon’s Prime Blue and Ink Grey, which double as a safety feature for delivery personnel. Virgin Voyages dresses in nautical elements with modern details, from apparel by Design Collective by Cintas that incorporates the Virgin “V”.

Sales and service operators include Mary Kay wearing a fresh look created by Twin Hill in historic red jackets, with new cuts, fits, and details. Design Collective by Cintas also outfitted winner FC Cincinnati whose workers benefit from bright blues and oranges to help them remain identifiable, and ADT who wear performance knit polos shirts, tees, cargo pants, baseball cap, and outerwear

“As we emerge from the pandemic, businesses need to outfit workers in well branded, comfortable and safe apparel,” noted Rick Levine, NAUMD executive director.

The awards were presented on October 26 in San Diego, CA, during NAUMD's “Heroes Wear Uniforms” Convention.

About NAUMD

The NAUMD is a non-profit network of companies that outfit hundreds of millions of workers around the world. The association believes heroes wear uniforms, that uniforms empower employees and that uniform companies make good corporate citizens. You can learn more about NAUMD and the Image of the Year Award® by visiting www.naumd.com

Rick Levine
NAUMD
+1 8474481333
rick.levine@naumd.com
