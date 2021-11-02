LASIK Treatment Market Growth Overview and Estimates Market Size By 2030 | Nidek, Inc., Alcon Laboratories, Inc.
It offers a quantitative analysis from 2021 to 2030 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, “LASIK Treatment Market by Product (LASER, Surgical Blades, Anesthetics, Eye Holders, and Suction Rings), Application (Myopia, Hyperopia, Astigmatism, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030” The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis, or LASIK, is a form of laser eye surgery that alters the shape of the cornea to reduce or eliminate the need for glasses and contact lenses in case of severe myopia (nearsightedness). This surgery acts as a long-term alternative to contact lenses and eyeglasses. LASIK is also being used to treat hyperopia (farsightedness) and astigmatism. Rise in aging population is expected to positively impact the LASIK treatment market.
Covid-19 Scenario:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
The global LASIK treatment market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography.
By product, it is divided into LASER, surgical blades, anesthetics, eye holders, and suction rings. The applications included in the report are myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and others. On the basis of end user, this market is categorized into hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The Major Key Players Are:
Abbott Medical Optics (AMO), Bausch & Lomb Surgical, Inc., Carl Zeiss, Inc., Nidek, Inc., Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Wavelight AG, VISX, Inc., Lasersight Technologies, Inc., Summit Automonous, Inc., and MO Manufacturing USA LLC
Key Benefits For Stakeholders:
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the LASIK Treatment Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• It offers LASIK Treatment Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global LASIK Treatment Market growth.
