VISIONARY FOUNDER AND CEO OF MEDICAL DEVICE COMPANY PASSES UNEXPECTEDLY

Chris Jung, CEO of fluidIQ, a startup MedTech company launched in 2020, died unexpectedly on Tuesday. He was 42.
“We are profoundly shocked and saddened by Chris’ passing,” said Matt Vogelhuber, Chairman and Chief Operating Officer. “Chris was a family man first and was committed to his work and his team at fluidIQ.”
Jung was a founder of fluidIQ, a company made up of a team of emergency and respiratory doctors, patient advocates and engineers in the early days of the pandemic with a vision to offer simple yet elegant emergency resuscitation and ventilation tools to a world in need.
“Chris dove into the pandemic crisis with the goal of making simple-to-use breathing support technology and providing it to emergency responders all over the world. He was a brilliant engineer and leader and was deeply admired and adored by his colleagues, his family and all who knew him,” said Vogelhuber.
“It is incredibly important that Chris’ genius and legacy will be carried forward. His innovation and vision will live on.”
The company expects to make further announcements regarding the succession plans over the coming days.
About fluidIQ™
fluidIQ, a public benefit and Delaware corporation, provides simple yet elegant solutions based on proprietary fluidics technology. The company was founded by a group of doctors, engineers and patient advocates who joined together to find solutions for gaps in medical needs, including ventilators, in the midst of the coronavirus-caused world crisis. fluidIQ aims to deliver hope to a world in need with simple, easy-to-deploy technology solutions that solve the most pressing medical challenges of our time. fluidIQ’s roadmap for an entire family of products is based on its proprietary platform of fluidics-operated devices dedicated to filling gaps in emergency and preparedness protocols that are user-friendly, scalable and cost-effective. fluidIQ’s platform of products are based on the science of fluidics that uses air or fluids to operate things automatically without the need for electricity or batteries. Please visit www.fluidIQ.org to learn more.
