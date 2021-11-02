Organic Cotton Mart Now Selling Cotton Gift Bags

One of the nation’s finest companies selling 100 percent certified cotton products has expanded its online store.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, representatives with Organic Cotton Mart today announced that it has added a gift that keeps on giving to its online store – cotton gift bags.

“We are very excited to now sell cotton gift bags,” said James Emmanuel, managing partner and spokesperson for Organic Cotton Mart, a company that sells only 100 percent certified organic cotton products. “Say no to plastic bags, because these reusable cloth gift bags provide you with a charming way to wrap up gifts for friends and family so you can say goodbye to single use plastic bags and reduce your plastic waste output.”

Emmanuel explained that the new cotton gift bags that Organic Cotton Mart is selling are reusable, safe, less wasteful than other products on the market, and come in multiple sizes and designs.

The company spokesman reiterated that Organic Cotton Mart’s products are made of 100 percent GOTS certified organic cotton.

The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is the worldwide leading textile processing standard for organic fibers, including ecological and social criteria, backed up by independent certification of the entire textile supply chain.

According to GOTS, "The aim of the standard is to define worldwide recognized requirements that ensure organic status of textiles, from harvesting of the raw materials, through environmentally and socially responsible manufacturing up to labeling in order to provide a credible assurance to the end consumer. Textile processors and manufacturers are enabled to export their organic fabrics and garments with one certification accepted in all major markets."

Organic Cotton Mart’s decision to sell cotton gift bags could prove to have perfect timing. According to a recent study (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005061/en/GreenPrint-Survey-Finds-Consumers-Want-to-Buy-Eco-Friendly-Products-but-Don%E2%80%99t-Know-How-to-Identify-Them), the pandemic has increased demand for safe and reliable products.

“These reusable bags for Christmas presents are GOTS Certified and made without relying on any harsh chemicals or materials for your peace of mind,” Emmanuel said before adding, “These earth friendly drawstring pouch gift bags provide just the right fit for any occasion to show the recipient you care. The drawstring gift bags are eye-catching, durable, and make gift giving that much more special.”

Organic Cotton Mart also offers reusable cotton produce bags to other farms and stores that are willing to purchase them at a wholesale price. For its wholesalers, the company provides a discounted rate as well as free shipping US-wide. Its cotton bags are made from 100 percent certified organic cotton. They are reusable, washable, foldable, and made from natural cotton without any dye or bleach.

For more collections, please visit https://www.organiccottonmart.com/collections and https://www.organiccottonmart.com/blogs/reusable-bags.

###

About Organic Cotton Mart

We sell the best, luxurious, and premium 100% GOTS certified organic cotton products for your baby, kitchen, and home.

Contact Details:

487 Lendall Ln

Fredericksburg, VA 22405

United States