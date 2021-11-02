Asia-Pacific Holds a Huge Potential for Driving the Whole IVF Market: Healthcare Research Experts

Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market

The Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market was pegged at $6.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $13.50 billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028

Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market by Cycle Type (Fresh IVF Cycle, Thawed IVF Cycle & Donor Egg IVF Cycle) End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Clinical Research Institutes): 2028” — Allied Market Research

The Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market was pegged at $6.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $13.50 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028. Rise in infertility rates, surge in gamete donations, delayed pregnancies in women, and increase in IVF success rates have boosted the growth of the Asia-Pacific IVF services market.

However, low awareness levels and complications associated with IVF treatment hamper the market growth. On the contrary, fertility tourism and increase in the number of fertility clinics are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 outbreak severely affected the Asia-Pacific region and the IVF market as well. Several governments had imposed strict lockdown regulations, posing challenges for infertile couples to seek treatment.

• Patients and physicians postponed or canceled all embryo transfers. In addition, healthcare authorities in the Asia-Pacific region recommended to suspend the initiation of new fertility treatments and follow freeze-all protocol in certain cases.

• However, post-lockdown, fertility clinics were reponed and were allowed to treat new patients.

The Asia-Pacific IVF services market is segmented on the basis of cycle type, end user, and region. Based on cycle type, the fresh cycle (non-donor) segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the thawed IVF cycle (non-donor) segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the fertility clinics segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to around three-fifths of the market. However, the hospitals segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast.

On the basis of region, the market across China held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across India is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific IVF services market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Australian Concept Infertility Medical Center (ACIMC), Apollo Hospitals Dhaka, Bangkok IVF center, Bahosi Fertility Centre, Bloom Fertility Center, Bloom Fertility and Healthcare, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Bourn Hall Fertility Center, CHA Fertility Center, and others.



