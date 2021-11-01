Gov. Wolf Announces Virtual Listening Session of the Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council

Virtual listening session is 6​:00 PM – 8​:00 PM Nov. 8

Governor Tom Wolf announced today the Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council will hold an online listening session from 6​:00 PM to 8​:00 PM Monday, Nov. 8. The governor invited the public to join the virtual session from the comfort of their own homes to share their feedback on congressional redistricting.

The public can view the virtual session at https://pacast.com/live/redistricting. To request to speak at the virtual listening session or attend an in-person session, please email the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs at OIARSVP@pa.gov with your name, county, and which event you are attending.

“The decisions made through the redistricting process will affect every person and community in Pennsylvania for the next decade,” said Gov. Wolf. “We need a transparent process and I want to hear from Pennsylvanians about what they want as the boundaries for congressional districts are redrawn. I encourage anyone interested to join the council’s virtual listening session this Thursday.”

The governor believes that gerrymandering is wrong, and politicians should not use the redistricting process to choose their own voters. He created the council of redistricting experts to provide him with guidance as he reviews the new congressional redistricting map which will be passed by the General Assembly later this year.

There are two in-person listening sessions scheduled this week:

5:30 PM Wednesday, Nov. 3 Mansfield University Manser Hall 31 S. Academy St. Mansfield, PA 16933 5:30 PM Thursday, Nov. 4 University of Scranton Brennan Hall, The Rose Room 800 Linden St. Scranton, PA 18510 6:00 PM Monday, Nov. 8 Virtual listening session

The administration’s redistricting website provides the public with draft redistricting principles developed by the council, the option to submit proposed maps and outline communities of interest, video recordings of past event, and directions to upcoming listening sessions.