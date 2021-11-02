Applications now open for Microenterprise Assistance Program

The Department of Economic Development has opened applications for the Microenterprise Assistance Program. Up to $1,000,000 in Micro-Lending and up to $2,000,000 in Micro-Technical Assistance funds will be awarded this cycle. Applications must be submitted to the Department no later than 5:00 p.m. on December 1, 2021.

Eligible applicants must qualify as micro-loan delivery organizations that have Internal Revenue Service (IRS) designation as a501(c)(3) or submit verification from an attorney that the applicant operates as a 501(c)(4) or 501(c)(6) organization. More information on the Microenterprise Assistance Program can be found on our website.

