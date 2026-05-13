Public-Private Partnerships Drive Housing Development, Downtown Improvements, and Tourism in City of Neligh

Pictured from left to right: Ted Hughes, Neligh City Council; Joe Hartz, Neligh Mayor; Lauren Sheridan, Director of Neligh Economic Development Office; Tyler Pedersen, Neligh City Council; Leonard Miller, Neligh City Council; Kelly Gewecke, DED Central NE Business Consultant

The State of Nebraska has recognized the City of Neligh (pop.1,553) for leading efforts in workforce housing developments through more than $740,000 in local and state investments. On Tuesday, May 12th, the Department of Economic Development’s (DED) Central Nebraska Business Consultant, Kelly Gewecke, honored city officials for ongoing success in the Leadership Certified Community (LCC) program. The community earned LCC certification in 2015 and recertifications in 2020 and 2025.

Neligh is one of 30 Nebraska communities in Nebraska’s LCC program, which was established by DED in 2011. The program encourages local leaders to adapt to changes in economic development; provide support for new and expanding businesses; and prioritize childcare, housing, and workforce development projects. LCCs must demonstrate preparedness through strategic planning, while marketing their communities online. Qualifying LCCs gain status in the program for five years and are required to maintain community websites to highlight local opportunities for growth.

Ongoing partnerships between the City of Neligh, the Neligh Chamber of Commerce, and the State of Nebraska have resulted in successful housing development projects. The community’s $230,000 investment, paired with $510,000 from Nebraska’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF) in 2023, resulted in the completion of nine new homes and additional apartment units. DED has administered the RWHF program since the Nebraska Legislature enacted it in 2017.

“Through our strong partnerships and shared vision, community leaders are dedicated to guiding Neligh towards a successful and prosperous future,” said Neligh Economic Development Office (NEDO) Director Lauren Sheridan. “Neligh’s Leadership Certified Community designation showcases our capacity to turn plans into real action.”

Community leaders have prioritized commercial development in Neligh’s downtown business district through continued local investments. Over the past five years, the city has implemented advanced infrastructure planning for public works and street improvement projects.

Ongoing support for Neligh’s business district and downtown areas contributed more than $6.5 million in private investments for new development over the past five years. NEDO continues to focus on providing business retention, expansion, and startup opportunities through a variety of local funding options. NEDO’s Facade Grant program provides $1,000 in matching grant assistance for new windows, doors, signage, and painting projects. The city’s Digital Facade Grant program assists employers with an additional $1,000 in matching funds to grow their digital presence, increase in-store and online revenue, and create new jobs.

The city also offers reduced electrical service rates for new or relocating businesses and ownership transitions for up to two years. Neligh’s locally controlled municipal electric utilities provide 6.5 MW in generation capacity.

Neligh Mayor Joe Hartz said collaboration between local leadership entities has assisted in innovative business development efforts.

“Careful planning, effective leadership, and ongoing community investment have played important roles in our community’s LCC recertification,” Mayor Hartz said. “We take pride in our achievements and are committed to creating additional opportunities for future development.”

City leaders recently completed Phase 1 of Neligh’s Riverside Park InclusivePlayground. Phase 2 project developments are now underway and are being supported in part through grant funding from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Community members will celebrate additional tourism investments over Memorial Day weekend. Neligh’s Tallgrass Retreat glamping destination will further expand local lodging and recreational opportunities.

“Neligh’s LCC recognition truly highlights our community’s pride, teamwork, and shared vision,” said Doug Bolling, who serves on Neligh’s Economic Development Board and the Historic Preservation Commission. “It’s a collective, heartfelt testament to the effort everyone contributes to support our local economy and improve our quality of life.”

For additional information about the Leadership Certified Community Program, contact Kelly Gewecke at kelly.gewecke@nebraska.gov or 308-627-3151, or visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/lcc/.