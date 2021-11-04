New Book Revisits, Redeems "The Greatest Teams Never"
Everybody loves a winner ... but what about extraordinary teams that come up just short?PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greatest Teams Never: Sports Memories of Near Misses, Total Messes, and Not-so-Magical Moments is the latest book from published author, Tony Del Prete. It chronicles the despair and disappointment of 40 remarkable teams that are often remembered more for what they didn’t accomplish than their successes.
Re-examining some of the most memorable and unbelievable events in the annals of sports, each chapter is filled with reasons to consider those deemed “second best” as still great. You Can’t Win ‘em All, Wait til Next Year, Better Lucky than Good, and Close, but No Cigar are just a few of the chapter headlines that showcase the fate of these unfortunate and, until now, infamous teams.
Using hundreds of quotes from players and coaches, statistics, and “distant” replay the book explores both the promise and improbable ending for some truly great teams. Hear in their own words:
how several Golden State Warriors blamed themselves for blowing the 2016 NBA finals;
that Mickey Mantle and other Yankees’ greats wouldn’t admit the 1960 world champion Pirates were the better team;
John Madden’s pain in recalling the Immaculate Reception and unforgettable outcome for the Oakland Raiders;
the players’ disbelief after the 2007 Patriots stunning Super Bowl loss and no longer undefeated season;
Wayne Gretzky’s gracious defense of a teammate’s playoff-ending gaffe;
various heartbroken college athletes who try to make sense of one-loss seasons;
and so much more.
Easy to read and find one's favorite team or adversary, the 175-plus pages promise to be provocative, controversial, and even eye-opening. The Greatest Teams Never lays it all on the line for readers to decide how history should remember these teams. Fueling the debate, each section ends with a “Claim to Fame” that provides some level of vindication and redemption for players and their fans alike. After all, everyone deserves a second chance – even the greatest teams never.
The Greatest Teams Never (ISBN: 978-1-6629-1937-4) is published by Gatekeeper Press and available online through Amazon books and Barnes & Noble.
Tony Del Prete is also the author of Where in the World: Travels and Travails in Search of the Good Life. Over the years he has written for a variety of magazines, newspapers, and educational and business publications. For more information, phone 412-225-1127 or email delpretea@comcast.net.
