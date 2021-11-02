Book Signing and Community Conversation on New Book, Your Journey To Co-Parenting
The National Partnership for Community Leadership is thrilled to celebrate Your Journey to Co-Parenting with Jeffery and Monica Johnson
The book was written primarily as a resource for unmarried parents.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Partnership for Community Leadership is thrilled to celebrate Your Journey to Co-Parenting with Jeffery and Monica Johnson.
— We all know someone who needs this book!
Friday, November 5, 2021 - 6:00 pm ET
Berean Baptist Church, 924 Madison Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20011
Community Conversation Partner: Mr. Lawrence Graham
Temparature Checks and Mask Wearing is required.
Click here to register for this event www.npclfathersandfamilies.org.
ABOUT YOUR JOURNEY TO CO-PARENTING
For those who aren’t familiar with the term, “co-parenting” describes a parenting relationship in which the two parents of a child are neither romantically involved nor married but still assume joint responsibility for their child’s upbringing.
In Your Journey to Co-parenting, parents are guided through a series of steps and activities to prepare themselves for healthy and effective co-parenting, including:
- Understanding what co-parenting is and why it makes a difference
- Choosing their support network
- Understanding child support
- Basic ground rules for healthy co-parenting, and
- Creating a co-parenting agreement
The book was written primarily as a resource for unmarried parents. However, it may also be a valuable tool for guardians, mentors, trusted friends, clergy and counselors, or any community leaders working with parents who are raising their children without the other parent’s active involvement and sharing the responsibilities and benefits that go along with raising a child.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Dr. Jeffery Johnson, a nationally recognized expert on Responsible Fatherhood and Co-Parenting, and his wife, Monica, are on a mission to introduce the language and practice of effective co-parenting to communities of color. They believe that the following U.S. family statistics have reached crisis proportions that require a comprehensive community approach to resolve:
• 7 out of 10 Black children are born to unmarried-never-married parents.
• Children from father-absent homes are five times more likely to commit suicide, 32 times more likely to run away, 20 times more likely to have behavioral disorders, nine times more likely to drop out of school, ten times more likely to engage in substance abuse and 20 times more likely to end up in prison.
• A 2019 Pew Research Center study of 130 countries and territories revealed that the U.S. has the world’s highest rate of children living in single-parent households.
The couple hopes to offer a jump-start to never-married parents on how to begin the critical but often challenging work of co-parenting. Parents can make this pivotal decision now to reduce father absence and its effects, a decision that can change the trajectory of their children’s lives. As a community, we must do our part to move the needle on this critical issue.
COMMUNITY CONVERSATION PARTNER/INTERVIEWER
MR. LAWRENCE GRAHAM
Retired Senior Executive, Verizon Communications, Inc
Monica Johnson
National Partnership for Community Leadership
+1 301-938-5477
email us here