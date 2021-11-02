Submit Release
FWC hosting public meeting on Harris Chain of Lakes Management Plan

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has released a new draft Lake Management Plan for the Harris Chain of Lakes and will be hosting a public meeting to gather feedback on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 6-8 p.m. at the Tavares Civic Center, 100 E. Caroline St, Tavares, FL 32778.

After gathering input and feedback, FWC staff have drafted a plan to balance the biological needs of fish and wildlife with the desires of a wide range of stakeholders. To gather final comments, the FWC will host a public meeting pertaining to three different waterbodies across the state. The in-person meetings will be recorded and the recordings will be available on the Lake Management Plans web page after the public meetings.

Lake Management Plans are comprehensive, covering the FWC’s management of a system’s fish, wildlife and habitats. They are designed to ensure management of fish and wildlife for their long-term well-being and the benefit of people. Plans cover management activities within the FWC’s jurisdiction while providing recommendations to partner agencies on items outside of that jurisdiction, such as water levels and water quality. FWC management activities can include, but are not limited to, habitat protection, restoration and enhancement, fish management, and invasive plant management.

For questions related to the management plans or meetings, contact Ben Shepherd at bshepherd@inwoodinc.com or 407-971-8850, or visit MyFWC.com/Lake-Plans.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.

