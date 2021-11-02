Green light for the joint company Bugatti Rimac
The current CEO of Bugatti, Stephan Winkelmann, will step down from his position on 31 October 2021 to focus on his role as president of Lamborghini. “This merger is the perfect solution for everyone involved. Together, we are forming a powerful automotive company,” says Oliver Blume. “We have succeeded in adding value to the prestigious and traditional Bugatti brand by orientating it more towards the future. Bugatti epitomises charm and passion; Rimac is an innovator with considerable technical expertise. We would like to thank Stephan Winkelmann for his exceptional contribution. He has done great work.”
In addition to Mate Rimac, the new management team includes former production manager and co-managing director of Bugatti Automobiles, Christophe Piochon. Piochon will become Chief Operating Officer of the joint company. Production will continue at the long-established site in Molsheim, Alsace, which is world-renowned for its perfectionism and excellence in design and craftsmanship. Larissa Fleischer will be Chief Financial Officer. She was most recently director of controlling at
The launch of the Bugatti Rimac joint venture is another big step for future CEO Mate Rimac – just twelve years after his start-up was founded in a garage. “I am honored to be leading this new fusion and begin what will no doubt be a successful, revolutionary and exciting new chapter for everyone involved,” says Mate Rimac. “It’s difficult to find a better match than Rimac and Bugatti. Rimac’s fast-paced operations and electrification skills are the perfect complement to Bugatti’s exceptional heritage and craftmanship. Stay tuned for some truly extraordinary projects in the future.”
Bugatti Rimac has its headquarters in Sveta Nedelja, near Zagreb. A move to the new Rimac campus, which is currently being built at a cost of €200 million, is planned for 2023. This will also be the location of Bugatti Rimac’s joint R&D facility. 2,500 people will work at the 200,000-square-metre site. At the same time, all Bugatti models will continue to be produced at the factory in Molsheim. The jobs at this site are therefore protected for the long term. The Bugatti Rimac joint venture will start with about 435 employees; about 300 based in Zagreb and about 135 in Molsheim. This positioning serves to retain and build on the strengths of the attractive Bugatti and Rimac brands.
