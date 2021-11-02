VIZpin Announces Integration with ButterflyMX

ButterflyMX Plugin for VIZpin SMART ButterflyMX and VIZpin SMART VIZpin Logo

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIZpin, manufacturer of Entegrity Smart Locks, Bluetooth readers and Smartphone credentials today announced it has added support for ButterflyMX’s suite of property access products.

VIZpin can unlock any door or gate when there is no data, wifi or internet connection. Its low installation and maintenance costs have led to rapid adoption with multifamily and multi-tenant commercial properties. These markets also require the ability to sometimes remotely grant access which was not a feature VIZpin had previously offered.

The integration with ButterflyMX solves this problem. Now anyone who is registered with ButterflyMX can control those devices through the VIZpin SMART app. This allows VIZpin SMART app users to see who is at any ButterflyMX door using a video call and let them in. The VIZpin SMART app can also be used to open vehicle gates, amenity doors, apartments and offices.

“Our customers love VIZpin because it is easy and affordable, however we had no way to buzz someone in” said Paul Bodell, President and CEO of VIZpin. “Our partnership with ButterflyMX solves that problem and we are happy to have this as the first ever VIZpin SMART plugin”

Aaron Rudenstine, CEO of ButterflyMX adds, “we are very excited to provide our customers with more access control options through companies like VIZpin. Partnerships like this offer an easy solution to life’s everyday access problems.”

About VIZpin

At VIZpin we have developed and patented a data platform that uses encrypted asynchronous communications to manage data and control of remote devices and sensors over Bluetooth. Our OEM integration tools include hardware reference designs and libraries, Android and iOS SDKs and cloud APIs. The hardware libraries make it easy for hardware OEMs to transform any device to an IoT device without the cost and complexity of a data or cellular network. The SDKs and APIs enable management software and app developers to add access, control, and remote data management as a feature. We also manufacture the Entegrity Smart Lock and VP Series Bluetooth Controllers which provide a secure, convenient and affordable alternative to traditional access control card readers and panels. VIZpin started in 2016. It is privately held and based in Lancaster, PA.

About ButterflyMX

ButterflyMX is your complete property access solution, providing a secure, convenient, and cost-effective way to manage and grant access on the go. Empower your tenants to open doors, gates, and elevators with a smartphone and ensure they never miss a visitor or delivery. Enjoy easy installation and cut costs by eliminating building wiring and in-unit hardware, and save time by integrating with popular access control and property management systems. Join the 6,000+ multifamily, commercial, gated community, and student housing properties that have made access simple with ButterflyMX. Learn more at www.butterflymx.com