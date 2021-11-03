Direct Carrier Billing Market To Reach $78.70 Bn by 2028, Growth Rate at CAGR of 5.5%: Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Direct Carrier Billing Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct Carrier Billing Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Type (MSISDN, Limited Direct Carrier Billing), Platform (IOS, Android), Application (M Commerce, Ticketing), End User (Gaming, Online Media) and By Geography
The Global Direct Carrier Billing Market is accounted for $28.90 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $78.70 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Growing penetration of tablets and smartphones, online purchases for streaming subscriptions and game purchases and high demand for the DCB services across various sectors are driving the market growth. However, security and privacy concerns and expensive subscriptions are hampering the growth of the market. Based on the end user, the gaming and game developers segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period as gaming applications and gaming consoles are undergoing major growth owing to an excellent market presence globally. The adoption rate is likely to increase in context to the gaming consoles for the DCB platform.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the rising growth of digital platforms in Asia Pacific and high investments in the R&D activities that are backed by smartphone penetration will present growth prospects for the market in the region. Moreover, smartphones are available in the market at affordable prices that will back the growing popularity of the digital content platforms in the region. Some of the key players profiled in the Direct Carrier Billing Market include Bango, Boku Inc., Digital Turbine, Inc., Dimoco, Docomo Inc., Fortumo, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Orange S.A., Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Swisscom AG and Telenor ASA
