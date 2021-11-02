The Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC) announces 2021-2022 leadership
The Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC) is proud to announce the Management Board for 2021-2022.
Their leadership, guidance & overall dedication to the Community will prove critical to our collective successes as they lead the marketplace’s maturation into real world solutions for data privacy.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC), a Special Interest Group of the non-profit Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community, is proud to announce the Management Board for 2021-2022. The SDPC Management Board will oversee day-to-day management of the SDPC, leading this Community of end users and marketplace provider stakeholders, approving projects and tools that have “on the ground and real-world” impact as well as contributing to the development of strategies for the global Community.
— Larry L Fruth II, PhD - Exec Director/CEO
Community members elected to serve on the SDPC Management Board for a two-year term are:
• Andy Bloom, McGraw-Hill Education
• Tom Ingram, Escambia County School District
• Josh Olstad, Oyster River Cooperative School District
These newly elected members join the following SDPC Management Board members starting their second-year term:
• Libbi Garrett, CITE
• Allen Miedema, Northshore School District
• Steve Setzer, Kimono
• Jim Siegl, Future of Privacy Forum
• Steve Smith, Cambridge Public Schools
“I am thrilled to welcome these prominent leaders actively involved in supporting student privacy practices to the SDPC Management Board for this coming term”, states Larry L Fruth II, Ph.D., Executive Director/CEO, A4L Community. “Their leadership, guidance and overall dedication to the Community will prove critical to our collective successes as they lead the education marketplace’s maturation into real world solutions for data privacy for schools and state data stewards as well as marketplace providers globally.”
About the Access 4 Learning Community
The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community, and its special interest group the Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC), is a unique, non-profit collaboration composed of schools, districts, local authorities, states, US and International Ministries of Education, software vendors and consultants. The Community is “Powered by SIF” as its major technical tool to help manage learning data simply, securely and in a scalable, standard way regardless of platform. The SDPC is designed to address the day-to-day, real-world multi- faceted issues faced when protecting learner information by setting common expectations between market providers and end users. The A4L Community has united these education technology end users and providers in an unprecedented effort “connect and secure effective learning ecosystems” to give teachers more time to do what they do best: teach. For further information, visit https://www.A4L.org and https://privacy.A4L.org
Penny Murray
Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community
+1 202 621 0547
email us here