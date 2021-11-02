Carmen Sol Launches New Franco Red Jelly Sandals

One of the nation’s leading chic, eco-conscious, and affordable lifestyle brands has unveiled a stylish set of sandals.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an adage that says, “Variety is the very spice of life that gives it all its flavor.” Thanks to the launch of a vibrant Ferrari red set of sandals inspired by designer Carmen Sol’s favorite color, representatives with Carmen Sol say people everywhere now have the opportunity to add a unique flavor to their lives.

Sebastiano Di Bari, president and spokesperson for Carmen Sol, said the high-quality Italian jelly vegan sandals are not only are the perfect color for the holidays but are also 100 percent recyclable and prop65 compliant.

“The red tone-on-tone is a big trend in fashion,” Di Bari stressed before adding, “These sandals are perfect to wear on your next vacation, and they are also comfortable slides to wear at home and outdoors.”

Designed in New York and made in Italy, Carmen Sol is a resort-inspired, affordable luxury brand with an eco-chic point of view. All accessories in the collection are made of recyclable, rose-scented jelly material in a variety of vivid hues.

Di Bari explained that Carmel Sol, which is a member of the National Accessories Association and the National Shoes Association, equips those who purchase the newly-launched sandals with a recyclable paper box and eco-friendly dust bag.

The launching of the new Franco Red on Red Jelly Sandals comes on the heels of Carmen Sol recently launching a collection of sunglasses for the holiday season. The new collection of sunglasses that are 100 percent made in Italy is made with recyclable material and is inspired by the colorful jelly lines.

The company also recently launched a new collection of canvas vegan bags, including the Roma Canvas Large Tote; Capri Canvas Mid Tote (https://carmensol.com/collections/favorites/products/capri-canvas-mid-tote); Venezia Canvas Mini Tote (https://carmensol.com/collections/favorites/products/venezia-canvas-mini-tote), and the Firenze Canvas Pochette (https://carmensol.com/collections/favorites/products/firenze-canvas-pochette).

The sunglasses will be launched at a private event in New York in December of this year. They will be unveiled with a specially dedicated campaign to be shot in New York by the international photographer Maurizio Bacci.

For more information, please visit https://carmensol.com/pages/about-us.

About Carmen Sol

Chic, eco-conscious, and affordable, Carmen Sol is reinventing the jelly as a lifestyle brand.

Designed in New York City and made in Italy, all accessories are made of pure jelly material rose scented. The collection includes jelly shoes, jelly handbags, and other jelly accessories in 15 vivid colors with eco-friendly packaging.

