2P (Perfect Presentation) Wins The 2021 "Best Mega Outsource Call Center" Award in The Middle East by INSIGHTS

The award is a culmination of the efforts and dedication of 2P teams in serving our partners, who seek to interact with their customers more effectively and provide an outstanding customer experience”RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2P (Perfect Presentation), one of the largest technology solutions providers for the state and private sectors around the region, has won the "Best Mega Outsource Call Center" in the Middle East Call Center Award 2021 by INSIGHTS Awards, the unequivocal world leader In Peer-selected, Evidence-based Call Centre/CX Awards.
The INSIGHTS Awards recognize the contact centers that fulfill several conditions, including allocating the contact center resources for maximum return, understanding customers' needs, and meeting their expectations.
Ehssan Doughman, CEO of 2P Perfect Presentation, said: "We are thrilled to achieve this coveted award, which confirms our true interest in providing appropriate solutions to customer requirements, as we at 2P are always keen to provide products and services to enhance our leading position in the region and help our clients leverage technology, improve efficiency, effectiveness, and return on investment".
"This award is a culmination of the efforts and dedication of 2P's teams in serving our partners, who seek to interact with their customers more effectively across all channels and provide an outstanding customer experience," Doughman added.
The Perfect Presentation Company (2P) has launched the Call Center Business Unit "CCBU" since 2009 and succeeded in serving more than 100 customers throughout the company's centers located in Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern Province, comprising more than 1,000 contact center seats. All Centers are equipped with the latest data and voice communications systems and support incoming and outgoing calls, chat, e-mail, and networks social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.
More than 3,000 professional contact center agents provide the service equipped with all the necessary experience, skills & knowledge on how to handle inbound customer support service and technical support in both English & Arabic, along with a 24/7 help desk availability throughout the year.
