Family Business Pledges 50% of Profits to Animal Welfare Charities

Home and Roost hand craft homes for pets and wildlife

Small firm Home & Roost raised over £2k for animal charities on Black Friday 2020. This year they are aiming higher and looking for charity nominations now.

At Home & Roost, we are lucky to work with animal lovers and animals every day. Being able to give back to those in most need each Black Friday is a real privilege. We are so excited about the event.” — Alan Brimm, Director, Home & Roost