Global Enterprise Collaboration Market : Overview and Segmentation Analysis 2028

Allied Market Research - Logo

Due to lockdown, multiple organizations are promoting the usage of collaboration tools as employees tend to work from home during the crisis.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The key drivers of enterprise collaboration market include increased focus of organizations on improving collaboration and communication across several stakeholders that are located at different geographies, need to unify internal and external collaboration in a single space, and widespread usage of social networking websites.

The report segments the enterprise collaboration market on the basis of component that is further segmented into solutions and services. According to the solutions, the market is divided into enterprise social network, file sharing and synchronization, gateways and intranet platform, enterprise video, and others.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2477

Based on the services, the market is classified into professional and managed. According to the organizational size, the market is classified into small and medium businesses, and large enterprises.

Based on the industry vertical, the market is categorized into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, public sector, retail, hospitality, IT & telecom, energy and utilities, and others.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Slack technologies, Inc., VMware, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Igloo, Inc., 8x8, Inc., Fuze Inc., Vonage Networks LLC, and Atlassian Corporation PLC are also provided in this report.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2477

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Reports:

1. Appointment Scheduling Software Market

2. Document Management Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.