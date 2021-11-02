St. Johnsbury Barracks / Petit Larceny, Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A405360
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/31/21 @ approximately 2128 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waits River Road, Bradford
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny, Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Christopher Peach
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction, VT
VICTIM: Rand Gray
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified that a car radio had been taken out of a vehicle at Legendary Auto Works. Investigation revealed Christopher Peach had trespassed onto the property and taken the radio out of the vehicle. Peach was cited into Orange County Criminal Court Superior Division to answer to the charges of petit larceny and unlawful trespass.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/05/2022 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Superior Court
LODGED: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
