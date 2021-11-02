St. Johnsbury Barracks / Petit Larceny, Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A405360

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/31/21 @ approximately 2128 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waits River Road, Bradford

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny, Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Christopher Peach

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction, VT

VICTIM: Rand Gray

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified that a car radio had been taken out of a vehicle at Legendary Auto Works. Investigation revealed Christopher Peach had trespassed onto the property and taken the radio out of the vehicle. Peach was cited into Orange County Criminal Court Superior Division to answer to the charges of petit larceny and unlawful trespass.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/05/2022 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Superior Court

LODGED: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.