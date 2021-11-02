New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B502708
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/01/21, 1822 hours
STREET: Monkton Road
TOWN: Bristol
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Burpee Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Gregory Symula
AGE: 55
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end contact damage, totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Stephen Smith
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: 4Runner
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger's side contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/01/21 at approximately 1822 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a two-car crash at the intersection of Monkton Road and Burpee Road in the Town of Bristol. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator of each vehicle as Gregory Symula (55) of Essex Junction, VT and Stephen Smith (34) of Bristol, VT, respectively.
Investigation revealed Symula was traveling north on Burpee Road while Smith was traveling south on Monkton Road. Symula disregarded a stop sign and entered the intersection without stopping, resulting in a broadside collision.
Both operators were wearing their seatbelts and no injuries resulted from this crash. Symula was issued a VCVC for the stop sign violation.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Bristol Fire Department and Rescue Squad.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 23 VSA , "Stop signs"
