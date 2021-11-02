New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B502708

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/01/21, 1822 hours

STREET: Monkton Road

TOWN: Bristol

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Burpee Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Gregory Symula

AGE: 55

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end contact damage, totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Stephen Smith

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: 4Runner

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger's side contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/01/21 at approximately 1822 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a two-car crash at the intersection of Monkton Road and Burpee Road in the Town of Bristol. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator of each vehicle as Gregory Symula (55) of Essex Junction, VT and Stephen Smith (34) of Bristol, VT, respectively.

Investigation revealed Symula was traveling north on Burpee Road while Smith was traveling south on Monkton Road. Symula disregarded a stop sign and entered the intersection without stopping, resulting in a broadside collision.

Both operators were wearing their seatbelts and no injuries resulted from this crash. Symula was issued a VCVC for the stop sign violation.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Bristol Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 23 VSA , "Stop signs"

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.