Uniframe Systems forges partnership with Home Depot and Menards to bring DIY outdoor luxury kitchen models to market

Uniframe Systems The Cambridge

Think of it as the Erector Set of outdoor kitchens.” — Sal Bova, co-owner, Uniframe Systems

AVON, MA, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uniframe Systems (https://uniframesystems.com), a company that designs and manufactures fully adjustable, 18 gauge galvanized steel modular outdoor kitchen units, has reached an agreement to market their game-changing products through both Home Depot and Menards.

The arrangement means that affordable luxury outdoor kitchen and grilling units will be available to all consumers at a fraction of the cost compared to customized outdoor kitchen options currently dominating the marketplace.

“These modules take the concept of outdoor grilling to an entirely new level,” says Eric Arcacha, whose brand advisory firm Chart+Foster Co partnered with Uniframe Systems. “As people have stayed closer to home over this last year, the idea of an outdoor luxury kitchen complete with grilling capacity, bar and refrigerator has really caught the attention of consumers. Uniframe Systems offers a durable, commercial-grade quality product, unlike anything on the market today.”

Uniframe Systems has designed, engineered, and tested its modular system, allowing builders and DIYers alike to create a fully-adjustable commercial grade outdoor kitchen frame that fits any outdoor appliance. “Think of it as the Erector Set of outdoor kitchens,” says company co-owner Sal Bova. “This system offers infinite customizability options and cuts down on sometimes prohibitive costs of creating an outdoor kitchen.” The units are packaged and shipped in flat boxes to the customer’s home and can be assembled in a couple of hours or less.

Uniframe Systems kits also include fully adjustable modules for outdoor refrigerators, corner units, and framing options for Big Green Egg or Kamado Grill owners. The grill module of the outdoor unit ranges from 28” to 55” and is adjustable. Uniframe Systems understands the value of quality, integrity, and innovation in design. Each module is engineered to take 1,100 lbs without phasing.

Uniframe designs, engineers, and manufactures six different outdoor kitchen kits and thirteen different modules, taking outdoor entertainment to a new level. As a result of the recent agreement reached with Home Depot, Uniframe Systems will now be available for online orders nationally through www.homedepot.com.

The new arrangement between Uniframe Systems and Home Depot and Menards is also a significant step forward in this company’s growth and will transform Uniframe Systems from a regional to a national company, says Arcacha. For the past five years, Uniframe has been expanding and perfecting its versatile product line primarily in the Greater Boston market.

Everything at Uniframe Systems, from materials to fabrication, is based in the USA. Uniframe Systems Kits are named after Massachusetts towns: The Avon, The Cambridge, The Brookline, The Bridgewater, The Lexington, and The Mashpee. The systems are modular, allowing customers to add and rearrange layouts as needed for specific spaces. The Brookline, as an example, is designed to fit into small spaces, whereas The Avon resembles a classic indoor kitchen with a familiar layout that can accommodate both a mini-fridge and a backsplash.

“With Uniframe Systems outdoor kitchen sets, you can have the “bones to better grilling,” as the framing system can adjust to any layout and accommodate any appliance. So grillers can add their favorite grill, refrigerator, and cabinets to our kitchens,” Arcacha said.

About Uniframe Systems

Uniframe Systems began as a division within New England Welding. The division and now the company was founded by a team of welders, craftsman, and engineers who bring a combined 100 plus years of experience in the industry. The owners focused on the goal of creating and delivering fully-adjustable and modular outdoor framing systems. Parent company New England Welding has provided architectural welding and fabrication solutions for a number of clients, including Astra Zeneca, Logan Airport, W.R. Grace, Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Union Station, and the University of Massachusetts, among others, since 1999. The company’s expertise includes fabrication for rail cars, train doors, wall clocks, and many one-of-a-kind challenges. It was the trade knowledge and experience of the owners that convinced them of the scalability of the modular outdoor kitchen units. Uniframe Systems is owned by Sal Bova, Eric Chuckran, and Ken McIntire. The company is located at 145 Bodwell Street, Avon, MA 02322. To learn more, please call (844) 883-3330 or visit www.uniframesystems.com.