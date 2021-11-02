Plant Antifreeze Market to Reach $2.58 BN, Globally, Featuring Key Companies Dow, DuPont, Bayer
Stratistics MRC report, Plant Antifreeze Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant Antifreeze Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Product (Methanol, Natural Plant, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin), Application (Cash Crops, Horticulture Crops, Cereals and Grains) and By Geography
The Global Plant Antifreeze Market is accounted for $1.68 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $2.58 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from the agriculture industry, to enhance the ability of plants for photosynthesis and rising awareness in the developing economies are driving the market growth. However, fluctuations in the prices and toxicity of antifreeze are hampering the growth of the market. Some of the key players profiled in the Plant Antifreeze Market include BASF SE, Ashland, Bayer, Chevron Philips Chemical Corporation, Cropaid International Limited, Dow, DuPont de Nemours, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Monsanto Europe, Sinopec Corp and Syngenta.
Products Covered: Methanol, Natural Plant, Ethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin
Applications Covered: Turfs and Ornamentals Crops, Cash Crops, Horticulture Crops, Cereals and Grains
Based on the application, the cereals and grains segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period as cereals are grown in almost all countries and the global demand for plant antifreeze is high for them. Moreover, with the growth in cereal production and consumption, it has become important for producers to focus more on its yield and quality. Plant antifreeze enhances the ability of cereals, thereby improving yields.
Plant Antifreeze Market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. Our report enables readers to understand details of the market, latest trends, key drivers and constraints, opportunities, threats, volume and value forecasts, and various investment opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets. Plant Antifreeze market report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights.
This report offers market monitoring related to a particular area of clients interest and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale depending on the clients subscription period for various industries or markets.
