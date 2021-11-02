Governor Dunleavy Praises SCOTUS Decision to Review EPA’s Authority

November 1, 2021 (Anchorage) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy is praising the United States Supreme Court’s decision to review a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals that could give the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) the power to regulate how electricity is generated, even the types of heating systems used in homes and businesses.

“The question here is simple. Do you want members of Congress writing laws that determine what federal agencies can or cannot do, or do we permit bureaucrats, not directly accountable to the American people, to have unbridled regulatory power?” said Governor Dunleavy. “I am encouraged the Supreme Court has decided to take on another regulatory issue intended to adversely impact states’ rights.“

The case involves the lower court’s decision to strike down a Trump administration policy, the Affordable Clean Energy Rule, which granted flexibility and guidelines for lowering carbon dioxide emissions. It replaced the Obama administration’s onerous Clean Power Plan, which was already blocked by the Supreme Court.

While Alaska is exempt from the EPA rule, the State decided to join eighteen other states that have signed onto the lawsuit by West Virginia arguing Congress never granted EPA the authority to force counterproductive measures on how and where electricity is generated. Alaska is standing with the other states in this case because we all believe in a more collaborative relationship between the 50 states and the federal government. Granting the EPA, or any other federal agency, unchecked regulatory power over states is not how our system of government is supposed to work.

Alaska currently produces 30 percent of its electric power generation from renewables, almost all of that from hydropower facilities. Nearly one billion dollars has been invested in renewable energy projects. Click here for a summary of existing renewable energy projects the State has invested in and proposed wind, biomass, hydro and solar energy projects.

