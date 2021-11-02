Dads on Duty to Speak at the 5th National Student Safety & Security Conference & Workshop

The 5th National Student Safety & Security Conference will address school safety issues; safety solutions and real-life success stories from Dads on Duty.

They are very proactive in making sure everyone on campus feels safe.” — Southwood’s Principal Dr. Kim Pendleton

Dads on Duty and Southwood School will participate in a panel discussion about lessons learned from actions the community took to start Dads on Duty and to heighten school safety awareness, prevention and intervention at the 5th National Student Safety and Security Conference to be held on November 17-19, 2021, at Bally’s Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

The one-hour session, titled “Dads Step Up to Stop School Violence. Lessons Learned." begins at 10:30 a.m. (PST) on Wednesday, November 17. The 3-day conference is in-person and virtual.

Southwood’s Principal Dr. Kim Pendleton will participate in a panel discussion on how Dads on Duty were able to reduce gang/group violence 100% in her school. Alongside will be Dads on Duty’s Chairman Zachery Johnson, Michael Lafitte, dad, and Makayla Crutchfield, 18, a senior student at the school. They will address real-life school safety issues and real-life school safety solutions with real-life success stories from Dads on Duty.

Panelists will analyze data related to gang/group violence and the school setting and will detail factors leading to and addressing violence at a high school in a Southeastern city.

The panel will be moderated by Stephen Sroka, Ph.D., Asst. Professor, Case Western Reserve University.

On October 28th, Kim Pendleton told the Washington Post, “It has really made a difference.” The principal of the school added, “They are very proactive in making sure everyone on campus feels safe.”

To read the full WP article, please visit:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/2021/10/28/dads-duty-patrol-school-fights/

Southwood’s team and Dads on Duty will be available for roundtable discussions throughout the conference.

For more information contact Marina Bravo at info@insssc.com or call (703) 466-0011.