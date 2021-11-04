Red Oak Realty is Changing the Way Real Estate is Accessed Through In-House Video Production

Michelantony 'Micha' Dunston Onsite with Telly Award-winning Property

Bay area brokerage is using a unique approach to transform the landscape of real estate marketing.

We are changing the local industry with our out-of-the-box video marketing approach during a time when it is critically needed.” — Micha Dunston

OAKLAND, CA, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Oak Realty, San Francisco East Bay’s premier independent brokerage, founded in 1976, is completely restructuring how real estate is accessed, presented, and shared in a post-pandemic world today.

Coincidentally bringing on a full-time video producer just nine days before COVID-19 barreled down on the United States in 2020, Red Oak Realty was doing something remarkable: during a pandemic, they were changing the way homes were being marketed.

With open homes closed and all agencies forced to pivot online as quickly as possible, Red Oak Realty leveraged the help of an award-winning video producer that was able to carry the brand through some of the hardest months in the history of our country.

“We are changing the local industry with our out-of-the-box video marketing approach during a time when it is critically needed,” said Micha Dunston of Red Oak Realty. “The pandemic ushered in a drastic need to change how things were being done in every single industry, which is why we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of this change for our team, our partners, and our clients.”

Today, Red Oak Realty is creating listing videos unlike most other brokerages in the game, with narrative and seller story approaches that make the content relatable and accessible. This angle has won the firm awards and recognitions from clients and agents alike, a testament to their commitment to innovation and shaping the industry for a future of virtual connection.

“Agents from other brokerages are regularly reaching out to our team and lavishing praise on the narrative and seller-centric angles we are taking,” said Vanessa Bergmark, owner of Red Oak Realty. “We are the vanguard of changing the way people see and view homes on video by engaging unique stories and narratives, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. We are embracing the change with open arms.”

Red Oak Realty has become a staple name in the world of video awards, having been honored three times as part of the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. In 2021, the in-house production team brought home awards for three property videos: A Cinderella Craftsman, Treehouse Living on Piedmont, and Movement of Light. The awards program highlights groundbreaking work across screens.

Red Oak Realty will continue to make beautiful short promotional listings to demonstrate a home’s living potential and resonate with buyers in the months to come. They are living proof that the future of real estate exists in the world of video.

For more information, visit: https://www.redoakrealty.com/.

About Red Oak Realty

Red Oak Realty is the San Francisco East Bay’s premier independent brokerage. Founded in 1976, they have been supporting buyers and sellers with forward-thinking support and resources for decades. They are now recognized known as one of the top real estate video production firms in the country.

Sample of Seller-Centric Listing Video