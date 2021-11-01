Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - November

Fish and Game staff will be stocking more than 16,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in November. All stocked fish are rainbow trout. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Nampa Subregion

Kleiner Pond Nov 1-5 450 Riverside Pond Nov 1-5 450 McDevitt Pond Nov 1-5 450 Eagle Island Park Pond Nov 1-5 450 Star City Pond West Nov 1-5 550 Wilson Springs North Pond Nov 1-5 200 Wilson Springs South Pond Nov 1-5 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Nov 1-5 100 Wilson Creek Nov 1-5 250 Weiser Community Pond Nov 8-12 500 Payette Greenway Pond Nov 8-12 450 Nicholson Pond Nov 8-12 475 Legacy Park Pond Nov 8-12 350 Caldwell Rotary Pond Nov 8-12 1,000 Wilson Springs North Pond Nov 8-12 200 Wilson Springs South Pond Nov 8-12 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Nov 8-12 100 Marsing Pond Nov 8-12 450 Sawyers Pond Nov 15-19 500 Dick Knox Pond Nov 15-19 800 Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam Nov 15-19 1,080 Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road Nov 15-19 1,080 Kleiner Pond Nov 15-19 450 Riverside Pond Nov 15-19 450 McDevitt Pond Nov 15-19 450 Wilson Springs North Pond Nov 15-19 200 Wilson Springs South Pond Nov 15-19 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Nov 15-19 100 Wilson Creek Nov 15-19 250 Eds Pond Nov 22-26 200 Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond Nov 22-26 900 Settlers Park Pond Nov 22-26 250 Merrill Park Pond Nov 22-26 250 Mariposa Pond Nov 22-26 250 Williams Park Pond Nov 22-26 450 Parkcenter Pond Nov 22-26 700 Esther Simplot Pond Nov 22-26 700 Wilson Springs North Pond Nov 22-26 200 Wilson Springs South Pond Nov 22-26 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Nov 22-26 100

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.