Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - November
Fish and Game staff will be stocking more than 16,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in November. All stocked fish are rainbow trout. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.
Nampa Subregion
|
Kleiner Pond
|
Nov 1-5
|
450
|
Riverside Pond
|
Nov 1-5
|
450
|
McDevitt Pond
|
Nov 1-5
|
450
|
Eagle Island Park Pond
|
Nov 1-5
|
450
|
Star City Pond West
|
Nov 1-5
|
550
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Nov 1-5
|
200
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Nov 1-5
|
100
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Nov 1-5
|
100
|
Wilson Creek
|
Nov 1-5
|
250
|
Weiser Community Pond
|
Nov 8-12
|
500
|
Payette Greenway Pond
|
Nov 8-12
|
450
|
Nicholson Pond
|
Nov 8-12
|
475
|
Legacy Park Pond
|
Nov 8-12
|
350
|
Caldwell Rotary Pond
|
Nov 8-12
|
1,000
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Nov 8-12
|
200
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Nov 8-12
|
100
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Nov 8-12
|
100
|
Marsing Pond
|
Nov 8-12
|
450
|
Sawyers Pond
|
Nov 15-19
|
500
|
Dick Knox Pond
|
Nov 15-19
|
800
|
Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam
|
Nov 15-19
|
1,080
|
Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road
|
Nov 15-19
|
1,080
|
Kleiner Pond
|
Nov 15-19
|
450
|
Riverside Pond
|
Nov 15-19
|
450
|
McDevitt Pond
|
Nov 15-19
|
450
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Nov 15-19
|
200
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Nov 15-19
|
100
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Nov 15-19
|
100
|
Wilson Creek
|
Nov 15-19
|
250
|
Eds Pond
|
Nov 22-26
|
200
|
Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond
|
Nov 22-26
|
900
|
Settlers Park Pond
|
Nov 22-26
|
250
|
Merrill Park Pond
|
Nov 22-26
|
250
|
Mariposa Pond
|
Nov 22-26
|
250
|
Williams Park Pond
|
Nov 22-26
|
450
|
Parkcenter Pond
|
Nov 22-26
|
700
|
Esther Simplot Pond
|
Nov 22-26
|
700
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Nov 22-26
|
200
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Nov 22-26
|
100
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Nov 22-26
|
100
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.
Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.