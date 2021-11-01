Submit Release
Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - November

Fish and Game staff will be stocking more than 16,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in November. All stocked fish are rainbow trout. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Nampa Subregion

Kleiner Pond

Nov 1-5

450

Riverside Pond

Nov 1-5

450

McDevitt Pond

Nov 1-5

450

Eagle Island Park Pond

Nov 1-5

450

Star City Pond West

Nov 1-5

550

Wilson Springs North Pond

Nov 1-5

200

Wilson Springs South Pond

Nov 1-5

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Nov 1-5

100

Wilson Creek

Nov 1-5

250

Weiser Community Pond

Nov 8-12

500

Payette Greenway Pond

Nov 8-12

450

Nicholson Pond

Nov 8-12

475

Legacy Park Pond

Nov 8-12

350

Caldwell Rotary Pond

Nov 8-12

1,000

Wilson Springs North Pond

Nov 8-12

200

Wilson Springs South Pond

Nov 8-12

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Nov 8-12

100

Marsing Pond

Nov 8-12

450

Sawyers Pond

Nov 15-19

500

Dick Knox Pond

Nov 15-19

800

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam

Nov 15-19

1,080

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road

Nov 15-19

1,080

Kleiner Pond

Nov 15-19

450

Riverside Pond

Nov 15-19

450

McDevitt Pond

Nov 15-19

450

Wilson Springs North Pond

Nov 15-19

200

Wilson Springs South Pond

Nov 15-19

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Nov 15-19

100

Wilson Creek

Nov 15-19

250

Eds Pond

Nov 22-26

200

Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond

Nov 22-26

900

Settlers Park Pond

Nov 22-26

250

Merrill Park Pond

Nov 22-26

250

Mariposa Pond

Nov 22-26

250

Williams Park Pond

Nov 22-26

450

Parkcenter Pond

Nov 22-26

700

Esther Simplot Pond

Nov 22-26

700

Wilson Springs North Pond

Nov 22-26

200

Wilson Springs South Pond

Nov 22-26

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Nov 22-26

100

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

