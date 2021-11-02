Property buyers turn to social
Realty.com.au has just passed one million property posts on FB for Australian agents and property owners, reaching an audience of 1. 5 million monthly.
Property buyers and sellers are spending 80 times more hours on social media than they are on traditional listing portals, so it made sense to develop an automated distribution system for agents.”BRISBANE, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In less than three years, property distribution platform Realty.com.au is on track towards its goal to be Australia’s Number 1 property platform in both social audience and property listings.
— Troy Rushton
The platform has just passed one million property posts on Facebook for Australian agents and property owners, reaching an audience of 1. 5 million including 300,000 buyers and sellers across more than 900 social media pages.
Incredibly, the agency-branded posts receive more than 5 times the audience engagement of standard Facebook marketing benchmarks, as social media becomes an increasingly important channel for property buyers who want to get ahead of the pack.
Realty founder Troy Rushton developed the idea to create the property distribution platform in his living room on the Central New South Wales Coast in mid 2018.
Born out of a belief that there should be a more efficient and economical way to reach property buyers through social media, Troy and his team began creating a national network of hyper local audiences and today Realty has grown to be the most prolific social media contributor in Australia.
Realty has been embraced by the real estate industry and is now working on behalf of over 6,000 agencies across almost 11,000 suburbs.
“The platform received a major boost when we signed an exclusive social media partnership agreement earlier this year with industry powerhouse Real Estate Industry Partners (REIP), which is great validation from a collective of real estate industry leaders,” Rushton said.
“The REIP partnership has enabled Realty to carry listings and promote them on social media and search engines on behalf of major national groups and leading independents including Ray White, Harcourts, Belle Property, C21, Raine & Horne, RE/MAX, Place, Barry Plant and many more.
“Property buyers and sellers are spending 80 times more hours on social media than they are on traditional listing portals, so it made sense for us to develop an automated distribution system to get agents listings to where people are – on social.”
REIP CEO, Sadhana Smiles is thrilled the results members are achieving with Realty. “It is great to have a platform where we can take listings to our clients as how we engage and search for property is changing”. “REIP member listings are uploaded for free to Realty giving our clients properties organic exposure across multiple pages, we see this partnership as very much a step into the future of how people will find property”.
Realty Director Kevin Turner said Realty opens new channels for real estate agencies.
“While Realty has a listing portal like the other major players, Realty reaches buyers and sellers through distribution, and this helps agencies to grow their own digital assets.”
Realty is expected to make more announcements before the end of the year that will further accelerate expansion and growth.
About Realty.com.au
Realty.com.au is a property marketing ecosystem of social media, mobile and web-based technologies including a unique geo-mapped digital delivery platform designed specifically to reach targeted audiences. Realty.com.au connects people and property differently
