Submit Release
News Search

There were 645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,648 in the last 365 days.

Job Announcement - Education and Special Projects Coordinator

Salary $64,080.00 Annually

Location Bismarck, ND

Job Type Full-Time/Regular

Department Office of the State Court Administrator

Job Number 2021-SC-BIS-68-ESPC2

Closing 11/15/2021 11:59 PM Central

General Summary or Purpose

The Education and Special Projects Coordinator is responsible for assisting the Director of Education and Communication with administering the statewide continuing judicial education and professional development programs for the North Dakota Judicial System; writing and adapting curriculum and teaching courses; planning education-related events; coordinating special projects; assisting with internal and external communication initiatives and public education projects; and assisting in grant preparation, research and reporting.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/3294134/education-and-special-projects-coordinator-bismarck?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

You just read:

Job Announcement - Education and Special Projects Coordinator

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.