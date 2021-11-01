Job Announcement - Education and Special Projects Coordinator

Salary $64,080.00 Annually

Location Bismarck, ND

Job Type Full-Time/Regular

Department Office of the State Court Administrator

Job Number 2021-SC-BIS-68-ESPC2

Closing 11/15/2021 11:59 PM Central

General Summary or Purpose

The Education and Special Projects Coordinator is responsible for assisting the Director of Education and Communication with administering the statewide continuing judicial education and professional development programs for the North Dakota Judicial System; writing and adapting curriculum and teaching courses; planning education-related events; coordinating special projects; assisting with internal and external communication initiatives and public education projects; and assisting in grant preparation, research and reporting.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/3294134/education-and-special-projects-coordinator-bismarck?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs