Rellevate Sponsors the Richard Petty Motorsports #43 Car
At the Phoenix Raceway on November 7thSTAMFORD, CT, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through leading-edge financial and payment services, partnered earlier this year with Richard Petty to introduce the Richard Petty Icon Gift Card. Rellevate and the Richard Petty Icon Gift Card will be showcased on the Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) at the Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, located in Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, November 7.
“Rellevate is excited to be featured on the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for the NASCAR Cup Series season finale,” Stewart A. Stockdale, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Rellevate, said. “It is perfect timing as the holiday season quickly approaches, for Richard Petty fans to have the best gift solution, the Richard Petty Icon Gift Card. It is also a fantastic opportunity to introduce Rellevate and our financial and payment services to race fans nationwide. With Rellevate’s Digital Account featuring Pay Any Day, employers can offer a Financial Wellness Benefit to their employees.”
“For Richard Petty fans, the Richard Petty Icon Gift Card is a fantastic way to celebrate and share their love of “The King” with friends and family,” Jim Hannigan, vice president of licensing for Richard Petty Motorsports, said. “It is a terrific reward or incentive for businesses to give their employees, vendors, and customers. We are thrilled to partner with Rellevate, featuring the Richard Petty Icon Gift Card, at Phoenix Raceway.”
To purchase a Richard Petty Icon Visa® Gift Card or learn more about Rellevate, please go to rellevate.com.
About Rellevate
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative financial and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money - anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers, include the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Pay Any-Day, Bill Pay, & Send Money, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and for Companies interested in offering Rellevate’s digital financial services to their employees, visit rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com.
About Richard Petty Motorsports
A performance and marketing-driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the NASCAR Cup Series with driver Erik Jones. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C.
For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).
Rellevate Visa® Gift Card is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Rellevate facilitates banking services through Sutton Bank, Member FDIC.
