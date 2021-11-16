NEW CHILDREN’S MYSTERY BOOK CELEBRATES ART AND CREATIVITY, AND FEATURES ADULT TREASURE HUNT WITH $10,000 PRIZE
XAVIER MARX AND THE MISSING MASTERPIECES by Hilary Genga and Sean Cronin
It doesn't matter how popular or cool you are as long as you believe in yourself. We all have the ability to step up and solve problems no matter how big they seem.””UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When shy Xavier goes on a field trip to an art museum, all he wants to see is Vincent van Gogh's "The Starry Night." But suddenly the museum's masterpieces go missing, and Xavier must come out of his shell to figure out where the paintings went, who took them, and why.
XAVIER MARX AND THE MISSING MASTERPIECES by Hilary Genga and Sean Cronin is a fun mystery that delights, as its whimsical rhymes and joyous pictures take the reader on a dazzling journey of discovery.
And the cherry on top is a real-life treasure hunt hidden within the book's pages. The prize token is hidden in a public place somewhere in the continental United States. The first person or team to find the treasure will receive a $10,000 cash prize.
Clues to the whereabouts of the treasure appear throughout the book, including one, if you can find it, from acclaimed actor/producer/writer Jesse Eisenberg. “As a book lover, dad, writer, game-player and supporter of the arts, we could not think of anyone better to get the word out,” said Genga.
Details and updates for “America’s Race for the Treasure” can be found on the book’s Instagram page at @raceforthetreasure.
The treasure hunt benefits the International Child Art Foundation, and the book proudly features art from child artists around the world.
Beyond the book’s basic storyline, it:
• Provides a glimpse of some of the great masters, their work and what defines them.
• Inspires children to see that their own innovation and imagination can propel them to paint and create art.
• Introduces us to Xavier, a curious boy shy about sharing his thoughts but who rises to the occasion to help solve the mystery.
The book closes with: “Behind all great artists are those who inspire. Imagination and heart is all you require.”
“It doesn't matter how popular or cool you are as long as you believe in yourself,” said Genga. “We all have the ability to step up and solve problems no matter how big they seem.”
She added, “With so much need in the world, the arts often get left behind. The arts are so important for children in every way. The book promotes healing, community, creative thinking and so much more. We wanted to do our small part in giving something to the arts.”
SEAN CRONIN lives in Long Beach, CA. When he's not scouring the ends of the earth for treasure, he enjoys long walks on the beach with his dog Perry, playing disc golf with his girlfriend Larissa, and arguing with movie producers that yes, the world really does need the animated musical parody Air Dud: A Jockey's Tail. His biggest passions in life are teaching kids and creating art.
HILARY GENGA lives in Tarzana, CA with her family - which includes her dog. Hilary is an entrepreneur, an award-winning theater producer and founder and CEO of Trunkettes Swimwear. She designed the iconic bikini that made history when worn by Ashley Graham on the cover of Sports Illustrated, and recently teamed up with Kathy Ireland to create The Fashion Jungle swimwear line.
SARA MARTIN is a graphic designer and fine artist from Long Island, NY. She hopes to inspire readers of all ages to get creative and always be on the hunt for new adventures.
