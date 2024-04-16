New Children’s Book Promotes Financial Literacy in Fun and Accessible Way
LANGSTON MANGSTON’S COOL-LE-MADE ADVENTURE by Chandler G. Hayes
This book is sure to spark the imagination of young readers and leave them with a newfound sense of possibility and excitement about the world of business.”UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world of colorful imagination and captivating stories, a new children’s book has emerged to empower young minds with a crucial life skill — financial literacy.
LANGSTON MANGSTON’S COOL-LE-MADE ADVENTURE by Chandler G. Hayes is a cheerful short story written by a talented African American author committed to providing children of diverse backgrounds with tools for success and contributing to a more financially informed generation.
The story follows young Langston-Mangston, who wants to open a Cool-le-Made stand one hot summer day. He hopes to raise enough money to help his dad pay the bills and to help his mom retire — and to buy his favorite toy. Langston and his imaginary best friend, a small pink elephant named Zonky, meet obstacles along their fun journey — like running out of sugar — that they must overcome if they want to reach their goal.
By the end, Langston learns some important financial lessons he’ll need in the future. The story is a heartfelt endeavor to promote financial literacy in a fun and accessible way that’s easy for children of all ages to understand. The lessons are simple yet impactful, laying the groundwork for a potential series to expand upon.
LANGSTON MANGSTON’S COOL-LE-MADE ADVENTURE will surely inspire children to be courageous when considering potential business projects, especially when they benefit the neighborhood, city or society. Author Chandler G. Hayes provides children with an awareness of how to plan, seek advice, conduct the project, adjust when needed, and determine what they have learned.
It’s clear that Mr. Hayes understands the importance of equipping our youth in the early stages of life with the tools they need to navigate the realm of money, savings and smart choices. And this book is the perfect starting point for any child.
Praise for LANGSTON MANGSTON’S COOL-LE-MADE ADVENTURE is already rolling in.
“With its charming characters and empowering message, this book is sure to spark the imagination of young readers and leave them with a newfound sense of possibility and excitement about the world of business. A truly sweet and uplifting read for budding young entrepreneurs and future leaders of tomorrow!” — Diana, Amazon reviewer
LANGSTON MANGSTON’S COOL-LE-MADE ADVENTURE is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
AUTHOR BIO
Chandler G. Hayes was born in Wichita Kansas. At the age of 11, he moved with his parents to Bowie Maryland. He attended schools in the Bowie, MD area. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland and attained a Master's Degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus. Chandler has two school-age children who are living in Maryland. Chandler strives to use his educational background and work experience (three major companies) to provide a positive storyline for children.
