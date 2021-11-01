TWRA Investigating Ft. Loudoun Lake Boat Collission

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--- Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wildlife officers are investigating a Monday afternoon boat collision on the Little River section of Ft. Loudoun Lake in Blount County, just downstream of Stock Creek Marina.

Around 1 p.m., a 1998 Chaparral ski boat being operated Freeman Buckner, 85, of Knoxville, collided with a 2019 Ranger bass boat being operated by Ralph Debord, 62, of Grovetown, Ga.

Knox County wildlife officer Jeff Webb reports that Mr. Debord was fishing with the trolling motor down when his boat was struck by the Chaparral. The impact caused the Ranger bass boat to capsize and Mr. Debord to enter the water.

A contractor working nearby heard the collision and called 911.

Rural Metro Fire Dept., as well as AMR EMS, responded to the scene although there were no injuries.

The incident is under investigation by TWRA.

----TWRA---

From TWRA Region IV