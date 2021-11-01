Inslee extends proclamation on COVID-19 Nursing Home Transfers

Gov. Jay Inslee today announced an extension of Proclamation 21.15 that suspends and waives certain statutes in order to allow nursing homes to transfer or discharge residents to other long-term care facilities.

The order was previously set to expire on November 1 and was approved for a 30-day extension by legislative leadership.

The proclamation is now scheduled to expire at 11:59 PM on December 1.

Read the full proclamation here.