Xigent acquires JMFerron Technologies
Xigent to serve clients better by expanding cloud offerings with the acquisition of JMFerron, a Minneapolis application performance management specialty companyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xigent, a Minnesota and South Dakota-based IT consulting firm, is excited to announce the acquisition of JMFerron Technologies and honored to welcome its employees and clients into the Xigent family. With these newly aligned resources, Xigent can offer enhanced services in observability and application performance management (APM), helping organizations cut overhead, prevent service outages, and gain real-time complete visibility into their cloud platforms and enterprise applications.
Key Facts:
• In today’s digital age, customer experience is more important than ever, and businesses are seeking expert help to transition to the cloud and continue to make sure high performing businesses applications run smoothly.
• For more than a decade, JMFerron founder Ed Ferron has specialized in cloud consulting services: developing, deploying, and ensuring cloud environments perform to expectations. He is an expert practitioner of leading APM tools, including Cisco AppDynamics™, Dynatrace®, Datadog™, and New Relic®. His organization has partnered with Xigent to serve several clients in recent years.
• Xigent will now bring the cloud expertise of JMFerron to provide better business outcomes to all clients with applications performance needs. Current clients of JMFerron will gain the benefit of Xigent’s full portfolio of services and solutions.
Supporting Quotes:
Hugh Voigt, Xigent CEO
“Over the past few years, we’ve been impressed with the quality of services that JMFerron has offered as an application performance and cloud expert to select Xigent clients. We are looking forward to making this expertise more widely available to all organizations who need it. We are so pleased to be able to strengthen our service portfolio to better serve our clients.”
Ed Ferron, Chief Architect at JMFerron Technologies
“We are very excited about bringing our experience in application performance monitoring, and application development to an organization that partners with its clients on a strategic and tactical level. Xigent has a strong reputation for quality service and recommending right-fit technology and solutions to the organizations they work with, and that can only benefit our existing clients.”
About Xigent:
• Xigent IT consultants partner with mid-market organizations, guiding them on their IT improvement journey to achieve their business goals. Founded in 2009, Xigent offers managed services, consulting services, and technology solutions to clients across the Midwest, with employees based out of Minneapolis and Sioux Falls, SD.
