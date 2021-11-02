Nubinary Launches Rhino Accelerator and Partners with Prosh Marketing to Help IOT SAAS Companies Build and Launch MVPs
Program includes a real code MVP and a marketing plan to go-to-market
The success of a tech startup is tied to how quickly they can get customers to engage & generate revenue. That’s why we designed our Rhino Accelerator to help them quickly / affordably build & launch.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Nubinary is announcing Rhino, an accelerator program designed to help software and IOT technology based businesses build real code MVPs and take them to market. Rhino enables rapid web app development, particularly for MVPs. To round out the offering, Nubinary is partnering with Prosh Marketing to offer their signature Messaging and Positioning Guide and Go-to-Market Playbook. With this accelerator program, start-ups can get to market with a product and acquisition plan for a total of $35-$75k.
— Ehsan Mirdamadi, Partner & CEO at Nubinary
“We understand that the success of a tech startup is tied to how quickly they can get customers to engage and generate revenue. That’s why we designed the Rhino accelerator program - to help companies quickly and affordably build innovative, software and IOT products. To build new products in this new technology era, you need experts who understand different software stacks, Firmware programming, Mobile OSes, Cloud, Ai, Cyber Security, Data Privacy, and many other very complex things. It can be challenging to build this in-house, especially when starting out,” said Ehsan Mirdamadi, Partner and CEO at Nubinary.
The Rhino accelerator program allows companies to build an MVP SaaS solution that is flexible and scalable so they can launch in the market with a solid architectural and technical foundation that can grow with them. Coupled with marketing expertise on how to position the product best to connect with potential customers and a plan on how to reach them with a limited budget, companies can go-to-market and start confidently acquiring customers.
“We are excited to help more startups scale and grow with our proven go-to-market process that has helped launch over 50 products and services in markets, worldwide. The Rhino accelerator program will allow companies to access these services affordably and therefore be able to start marketing more efficiently,” said Roshni Wijayasinha, Managing Director and Lead Strategist at Prosh Marketing.
The program is open for applications as of today. Startups must be MVP ready, be building a software application and want to scale it, have no software product yet or an existing un-scalable product, and know who their target audience is. To learn more about the program or apply, visit: https://nubinary.com/rhino-acceleration-program.
About Nubinary
NuBinary is a Fractional CTO and Tech Startup & Scale up Advisory consulting firm, enabling companies to successfully create and commercialize innovative technology products. We do this by assisting companies to speed up market delivery of innovative products through a consistent, repeatable and tested framework. Most of the CTOs at NuBinary are senior CTOs with successful exits and have been part of founding teams of a few major unicorn companies in Canada and the United States. Our main focus areas are anything software, cloud computing, and virtually any smart connected devices (IOT) in smart manufacturing, medical devices, health tech, home automation, mining tech and smart buildings.
To learn more about Nubinary, visit www.nubinary.com.
About Prosh Marketing
Prosh Marketing helps CEO’s, Startup Founders and Marketers to maximize their potential with proven marketing leadership that has helped companies attain nine figure exits and launch over 50 products and brands in worldwide markets. Leveraging over 15 years of experience and a wide network of specialists, we design cost effective program that are built to deliver a ROI, and use a sustainable approach with flexible team integration, hands-on training and knowledge transfer. Our experience spans a variety of industries including health-tech, insurtech, fintech, proptech, adtech, consumer electronics and IOT.
To learn more about Prosh Marketing, visit www.proshmarketing.com.
For more information about Prosh Marketing or the accelerator program, email roshni@proshmarketing.com.
Roshni Wijayasinha
Prosh Marketing
email us here