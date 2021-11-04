Blakely Bespoke Creates New Category of Accessories with Patented Removable French Cuffs
Atlanta-based entrepreneur is among only 4% of utility patents issued to women-owned businessesATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta welcomes long-time entrepreneur, Erica Blakely, CPA, with a new patent to its fashion scene with Blakely Bespoke. Erica Blakely, CPA the company founder, is among the elite few; a minority woman business owner issued a utility patent.
Blakely Bespoke patented French cuffs can be easily secured with cufflinks through the existing buttonholes on any shirt sleeve, creating a unique and personal design that makes a statement. Blakely Bespoke French cuffs are the perfect versatile and unisex accessory; paired with slacks or a skirt for date night, a suit for the high-powered business meeting, or with jeans for a fresh dose of style.
“First impressions are lasting impressions, and lasting impressions linger,” said Erica. “Everyone wants to look their best for that special someone, to make a statement in the boardroom, and to take their style up a notch for a casual night out with friends. Our French cuffs give everyone the ability to coordinate their look to the occasion so their style matches their confidence.”
As Blakey, herself is a multifaceted business professional, she prides her tenacity in developing and patenting this new wave of style. "I am proud to be a part of a small number of women who hold patents," says Blakely, "I look forward to seeing how the landscape for patents by women changes over the next few years."
Blakely Bespoke French cuffs can be customized with a brand and/or favorite team logos, personalized signatures, the Greek letters of fraternities and sororities, and creative embellishments for a more personal touch. Blakely Bespoke French cuffs are available online and at specialty retailers across the country.
ABOUT BLAKELY BESPOKE
Created in 2021, Blakely Bespoke honors the memory of Erica Blakely’s father, Thomas, who remains the driving force for Erica’s French cuff design. She was granted a utility patent in 2015 for her creation. Erica is a Certified Public Accountant and owned her own CPA firm for more than 20 years. However, like so many others, her business was negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. After years of dreaming about exchanging spreadsheets for paisley fabrics, Erica realized it was time to bring Blakely Bespoke to life for those who want a bespoke look without a bespoke price. Visit www.blakelybespoke.com for more details.
