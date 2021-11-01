The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit “In the Between” by Denise Eno Ernest

On view from November 5-24, 2021

Wilmington, Del. (November 1, 2021) – The Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery is pleased to present visual artist Denise Eno Ernest’s exhibition, In the Between, November 5-24, 2021. Ernest was named a 2021 Emerging Artist Fellow in Painting by the Delaware Division of the Arts. The artist will host a free opening reception on Friday, November 5 from 5-7 p.m.

Ernest’s work employs either three-dimensional forms attached to her paintings or mixed media to create a three-dimensional landscape. She integrates silk scarves, textiles and found objects with acrylic and metallic paint to build each piece. The juxtaposition of these materials, Ernest says, creates both a tension and vulnerability in her art. “The results are visual and tactile works in a language all my own.” One of the signature pieces in this exhibit, Prayer Tree In The Bleak Mid-Winter 2021, incorporates actual tree branches to represent trees in an abstract landscape.

Most pieces in this exhibition were generated as a result of her Division fellowship.

Image in banner: Prayer Tree In The Bleak Mid-Winter 2021, 2021, mixed media, 48 x 60 inches

The Mezzanine Gallery is open to the public weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located in the Carvel State Office Building, 820 N. French Street, Wilmington. All visitors are required to wear face coverings and maintain 3 feet distance from other individuals not in their household.

