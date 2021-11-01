Progress continues on Rhodes State Office Tower modernization

COLUMBUS – The multi-year project to modernize the tallest building in State of Ohio government is in its final stages. More than 3,000 windows have been replaced with new, energy efficient window systems since the James A. Rhodes State Office Tower modernization project began in January 2017. The other major part of the project – granite replacement on the building’s exterior – is expected to be finished in January with the installation of the final piece of granite. “We are certainly in the home stretch now,” said Kathleen C. Madden, Director of the Ohio Department of Administrative Services (DAS). “The Rhodes State Office Tower is an iconic building in downtown Columbus, and this much-needed restoration work is increasing efficiency while preparing the building for successful operation in the years to come.” The replacement of 3,234 windows was complete in February and contributed to the building’s Energy Star certification earlier this year. To address deficiencies in the exterior of the building, 271,840-square feet of granite panels are being repaired or replaced as needed by early next year. Other completed work includes the installation of insulation between the exterior stone and interior walls. With the progress on the project, the protective canopy at the front of the building is scheduled to be completely removed within the next week and the Broad Street entrance plaza will be cleaned and freshened, including the addition of new trees along the front of the building in November. During these final months of 2021, the two mast climbers that have covered three sides of the tower for the past four years will be removed. The bronze statue of Governor James A. Rhodes, which has been covered throughout this project, will be professionally cleaned, and returned to its home in front of the building. Future work will include various structural concrete repairs and roofing system replacements on and around the 41st floor cooling tower and replacement of the roofing and support infrastructure at the base of the “ring” antenna tower. These remaining construction activities will not be visible to the public and will have minimal impact to the building’s occupants. This future work is expected to be completed by April 2023. ###