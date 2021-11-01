DLNR News Release: Kaiwi illegal party warning

Newsroom Posted on Oct 30, 2021 in Latest News

(HONOLULU) – Social media is promoting another round of illegal gatherings at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline on this Halloween eve.

Posts being monitored by the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) indicate alcohol will be for sale at several large gatherings being publicized, along with music from professional disk jockeys.

DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said, “We want to remind anyone who is considering attending these illegal gatherings they are contrary to State Park rules and current COVID-19 emergency rules and orders. Don’t go.”

“DOCARE Officers will be monitoring the area to enforce the law and to prevent these parties from occurring,” Redulla continued.

These are the current rules in place:

• Gathering in a group size of 25 or more is prohibited by COVID-19 emergency rules as well as State Park rules

• Entry into a State Park after closing,without a permit is prohibited.

• Possession of Alcohol in a State Park, without a permit issued by the Board of Land and Natural Resources, is prohibited.

• The possession and use of alcohol by anyone under 21 years of age is prohibited by State law.

• Serving and sale of alcohol without a proper license is prohibited by State Law.

• Any commercial activity in a State Park is prohibited without a proper permit.

• The use of generators and other motorized equipmentwithout a permit is prohibited.

• The use of audio devices which create excessive noise is prohibited.

Violators may be subject to citation, arrest and seizure of any equipment or items used to commit the violations. Violators may also be subject to civil penalties including fines.

In recent months DOCARE officers have broken up several parties at Kaiwi, reportedly promoted by and attended by students from various local universities.

