Seniors in Upstate South Carolina Celebrate; Affordable Senior Housing Options Grow with Debut of The Ellington
Co-development opens new 50-unit income-restricted community for seniors 55 and better in South Carolina; immediate leasing now available
“Our goal and mission are to provide seniors with high quality communities at an affordable price point, and that is exactly what The Ellington delivers.” ”SPARTANBURG, SC, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable housing for senior citizens 55 years old and better has taken a big step forward with last week’s opening of The Ellington, a beautiful 50-unit community built through a partnership between Douglas Development and Schaumber Development to fill a gaping hole in Spartanburg County’s well-documented need for high quality housing at below-market costs.
The 50-apartment senior community is in a prime location at Magnolia and Ridge Streets in Spartanburg, one block of North Church Street and convenient to downtown and many community amenities. While leasing has begun to strong demand, a number of two-bedroom units remain available for immediate rental and occupancy, developers announced. The community caters to adults 55+ and offers rents targeted to those at 50% and 60% of the area’s average median income.
Affordable housing for seniors, like other affordable housing options for working class families, is in extremely short supply in many communities including Spartanburg. The Ellington is designed to be a quality solution and showplace for how high-quality development can still be presented affordably in a community, said The Ellington’s co-developer Drew Schaumber of Schaumber Development.
“Our goal and mission are to provide seniors with high quality communities at an affordable price point, and that is exactly what The Ellington delivers,” said Mr. Schaumber. “We’re excited to be part of the preservation and enhancement of the Northside neighborhood and have enjoyed working closely with the city and neighborhood constituents to ensure the Ellington fits well within the community.”
Leasing at The Ellington has already begun, with one-bedroom apartments fully rented and roughly half of the 2-bedroom units still available, Mr. Schaumber added. “We’re happy that The Ellington provides Spartanburg with 50 apartment homes for senior residents across the income spectrum. Our mission is always the creation of vibrant, high-quality housing that serves our residents and enhances the communities in which we build. We believe the Ellington meets that goal and will serve residents of Spartanburg and the Northside for years to come.”
The 50-unit building offers apartments for seniors 55+ with incomes ranging from 50% - 60% of Spartanburg’s area median income levels, and is made possible in part by its working partnership with Spartanburg Housing Authority and use of Housing Choice Vouchers. The project was financed through investment from RBC Capital Markets, South State Bank, and Centrant Bank, as well as low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) administered by the South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority.
Convenient to Spartanburg’s downtown, the Butterfly Branch Greenway, shopping and other community resources, The Ellington features a community room, oversized screened porch and patio, picnic area with grills, gazebo, laundry center and business center, along with plenty of onsite parking and easy access to a nearby bus stop for residents.
Units range from 965 square feet to 1,028 square feet. Within each unit, residents enjoy high ceilings, walk-in closets, quality wooden cabinets, high-quality laminate countertops and luxury plank flooring, among other features. Apartments feature ENERGY STAR appliances, indicative of excellent energy efficiency, and include refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, garbage disposal and dishwasher. ENERGY STAR windows, HVAC systems, lighting and fans are included, as are washer-dryer hookups and prewiring for cable and internet.
Leasing operations are already underway, and information can be obtained by contacting the leasing office at 864-385-5689 or by e-mail at Ellington@nhe-inc.com.
Since 2011, Schaumber Development has been developing and managing outstanding communities specializing in multi-family affordable housing development. Schaumber Development has developed, rehabbed and/or repositioned more than 20 communities in the Carolinas and Virginia totaling more than 1,600 apartment homes, and is committed to its motto of “do well doing good” in each community it serves.
Douglas Development has more than 40 years of experience developing quality affordable housing across the Carolinas, Virginia, and Tennessee, delivering more than 9,000 units without a single default, while remaining committed to always treating residents and stakeholders fairly and equitably.
The Ellington’s property management team, NHE provides professional association management, conventional and affordable apartment management, and service coordination to communities across the Southeast, and currently represents more than 16,000 homes, apartments, and condominiums in more than 15 states. Visit NHE at www.NHE-Inc.com.
