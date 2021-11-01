“Tällberg’s Jazz for the Planet” Goes Live

The recording showcases new compositions from John Patitucci (bass), Marco Pignataro(sax and musical director), and Joe Lovano (sax) and features, Terri Lyne Carrington (drums), Nadia Washington (vocals), Chico Pinheiro (guitar), and Anastassiya Petrova (

Nadia Washington with Marco Pignataro

Tällberg's Jazz for the Planet is a live recording session held on October 19, 2021 at GBH's Fraser studio in Boston, MA.

These amazing, world-class artists are dedicating their talents to help shape a message of hope towards a sustainable future for humanity and our planet through their music”
— Fiorenzo Omenetto

STOCKHOLM AND NEW YORK, SWEDEN, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Tällberg Foundation released “Tällberg’s Jazz for the Planet,” a 60-minute recording of newly created and arranged music about the urgent need for urgent action demanded by the global climate crisis.

The project brings together world-class, Grammy-winning jazz musicians to create and perform new compositions and new arrangements, and was recorded recently before a live audience at GBH’s Fraser Performance Studio in Boston. The musicians who created “Tällberg’s Jazz for the Planet” include Terri Lyne Carrington, Joe Lovano, John Patitucci, Marco Pignataro, Chico Pinheiro, Nadia Washington and Anastassiya Petrova. Pignataro is the project’s artistic director; Pignataro, Patitucci and Lovano composed new music about the climate specifically for this initiative.

“These amazing, world-class artists are dedicating their talents to help shape a message of hope towards a sustainable future for humanity and our planet through their music,” said Fiorenzo Omenetto, who conceived and is leading the initiative for the Tällberg Foundation. Alan Stoga, Tällberg’s chairman, added that “This effort continues a long-standing Foundation tradition of involving musicians, poets and artists as essential participants in our discussions about the great issues confronting and shaping our societies. They bring unique insights that are essential to the kind of deep understanding that drives sustained action.”

The performance is available for listening and sharing at jazzfortheplanet.org as well as from broadcast partners around the world.

Boston’s GBH, one of America’s most recognizable media brands, which operates in television, radio, and online streaming and creates a vast array of cultural and news content, is a core partner in this initiative. Additional support is provided by Mori whose mission is the reduction of food waste with sustainable materials. The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), one of the world’s leading private, international philanthropic organizations, is the Tällberg Foundation’s lead supporter.

About

The Tällberg Foundation convenes people with diverse and different minds, ideas, cultures, and perspectives in a search for new, actionable solutions. Our conversations aim at impact and are designed to have lasting value. Tällberg’s work program focuses on understanding how to re-inject ethics into leadership; re-establish the legitimacy of governance; and manage, instead of being managed by, disruptive technologies, climate change, mass migration and other phenomena. Discover new insights on these and other issues on our podcast at tallbergfoundation.org/podcasts/ We seek new thinking for a new world. That is particularly true when it comes to our environment, where the Tällberg Foundation has long hosted a robust mix of scientists, engineers, policy makers, indigenous leaders, and activists from many disciplines who not only seek solutions, but to motivate people to positive action.

https://tallbergfoundation.org/

