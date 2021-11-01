ISDA Announces Approved State Hemp Plan

For Immediate Release

November 1, 2021

Contact: Chanel Tewalt

Direct: (208) 332-8615

Main: (208) 332-8500

chanel.tewalt@isda.idaho.gov

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced today the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s approval of the Idaho State Hemp Plan. Under this plan, the ISDA will begin licensing hemp producers and handlers under Idaho Code and the 2018 Farm Bill.

The ISDA will open online hemp license applications on November 8, 2021. The entire application process will be available online, and the ISDA website includes resource documents to guide applicants through the process.

H.B. 126, the Industrial Hemp Research and Development Act, was signed into law in April. Under the new statute, ISDA was tasked with developing a state hemp plan consistent with the 2018 Farm Bill. The new law also set timelines for a hemp program.

“I’m very proud of the entire ISDA team for working so quickly to implement the new law, and I know we could not have gotten here alone,” said ISDA Director Celia Gould. “We extend our thanks to the Governor’s office, industry stakeholders, Idaho State Police, USDA and the Idaho law enforcement community for excellent collaboration and assistance.”

For technical assistance or questions about hemp licensing, please check the ISDA website or email hemp@isda.idaho.gov.