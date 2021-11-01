WHISTLEBLOWER LAW FIRM BROWN, LLC RECOGNIZED AS A NATIONWIDE LEADER IN FALSE CLAIMS ACT LITIGATION

Jason T. Brown, Esquire, Chair of Brown, LLC - Nationally Acclaimed Whistleblower Law Firm Four Most Active Firms in False Claims Litigation

The whistleblower law firm Brown, LLC has been recognized as one of the most prolific litigators of whistleblower lawsuits under False Claims Acts.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a report issued by national legal analytics firm Lex Machina, Brown, LLC was heralded as the second biggest filer in the country of qui tam lawsuits during the last half decade.

The report shows that during the five-year period, Brown, LLC filed 37 False Claims lawsuits on behalf of whistleblowers in 26 different federal districts across the country. As the report noted, this data does not tell the whole story since cases that are still under seal are not reported

According to Jason T. Brown, head of the firm and former FBI Legal Advisor and Special Agent, “Whistleblower or ‘qui tam’ litigation is a core practice area for our firm. We’ve devoted significant resources and have a dedicated team in place. As a former FBI Special Agent, it’s important to me to help conscientious individuals expose fraud and ultimately help the taxpayers recover their dollars. We litigate very aggressively in this space, and it’s rewarding to be recognized for our efforts.”

The federal False Claims Act and analogous laws in many states enable private individuals with insider knowledge of fraud upon the government to step forward and help hold fraudsters and cheats accountable. And in return for providing that help, the whistleblower can receive a substantial whistleblower award out of what the government recovers.

“Fraud upon the government is really fraud upon us, the taxpayers,” says Patrick Almonrode, Chair of Brown, LLC’s whistleblower practice. “Year after year, government programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and all of the pandemic relief programs lose many millions of dollars because of fraudulent claims by unscrupulous cheats. Fortunately, federal and state False Claims Acts give us the tools to effectively hold these fraudsters accountable.”

According to Jason T. Brown, qui tam litigation is highly complex, and you need to consult with a firm who focusses their practice in that area and has a track record of success like Brown, LLC. “With record amounts spent by the government, there’s a record amount of fraud out there,” according to Brown. “Just take a look at the billions and billions that were pilfered from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and it’s estimated that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The PPP loan program was intended to help employers retain employees, but it was raided by opportunists who used the pandemic’s chaos to bleed the taxpayers. Now a number of PPP loan fraud False Claims Act cases are pending, and because of courageous whistleblowers bad actors will be held accountable.”

In addition to Medicare and Medicaid fraud, whistleblower litigation can be used to combat government-contracting fraud, grant fraud, certain types of tax fraud, money laundering, and certain violations of securities and investments law. If you have insider information about any fraud upon a federal or state government program, the whistleblower attorneys at Brown, LLC offer free confidential consultations.