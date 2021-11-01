Tennis comes to life in the metaverse
Tennis Esports now on Oculus Quest 2
Join us on this exciting journey to bring tennis to life in the metaverse.”VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VR Motion Learning is pleased to announce the launch of the Tennis Esports Demo on the Oculus Quest 2.
The application, Tennis Esports makes it possible to train and play tennis in the metaverse, fully immersed, beyond the limits of distance and so incredible close to real tennis on the actual court. There is even more to come: VR tennis generates unthought-of possibilities in learning, playing, perfecting, competing, and socializing. "The metaverse is the next frontier just like social networking”, said Mark Zuckerberg in this latest announcement of the change of Facebook’s company name. Tennis Esports is now available in the Oculus Quest 2 AppLap in a FREE demo version for a limited period. This demo version shall connect players with the publisher and give the opportunity to experience the whole application with all game modes and features.
https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/4410243068987214
Gregory Gettinger, CEO & founder: “This is a big moment for us. You can now train different excersises with a virtual ball machine, play with your friends online or even challenge yourself by playing against yourself in the exciting “MirrorPlay Mode”, all from home out of the living room. This application will open the door to authentic virtual tennis learning & gaming, virtual tennis tournaments and real tennis Esports. This innovative and fun approach will increase the appeal of tennis to new generations attracting many more players to the sport. Join us on this exciting journey to bring tennis to life in the metaverse.”
About Tennis Esports
Tennis Esports is a multi-featured platform for training and playing tennis in VR. The focus of the development in the past years was to create the most realistic and immersive ball experience despite all hardware and network limitations. This demo version shall connect players with the developers. It will be online for a limited period, to give the opportunity to experience the whole application with all game modes and features.
The consumer version is now available on the Oculus Quest 2, the most popular consumer VR headset. You only need a space of 4 x 2 meters ( 13 x 6 ft.) at home to hit the virtual balls with the Quest controllers.
The professional version for a tennis club, fitness center, hotel gym or VR studio works on the following headsets from HTC Vive: Pro, Cosmos and Pro2.
Here you may choose a larger space, up to half a tennis court, where you may run and strike the balls with a real tennis racquet just like on the real tennis court. This makes virtual reality and real tennis on court incredibly close.
