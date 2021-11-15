Surf & Turf Roofing Announces 2021 Roofs on Wings Contest

Surf & Turf Roofing holds annual Roof on Wings Sweepstakes to give back to their community with a free roof replacement

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surf & Turf Roofing today announced its its annual Roofs on Wings sweepstakes. A Surf & Turf Roofing tradition, Roofs on Wings provides one complimentary roof replacement or repair to a South Jersey resident nominated by their community.

Nominations run from November 15, 2021, through November 30, 2021 and the winner of the contest will be announced on December 7, 2021. All New Jersey residents 18 or older are eligible to enter, regardless of employment or financial status. Residents can go to https://www.surfandturfroofing.com/roofs-on-wings to nominate a deserving community member in need. Eligible residents may also nominate themselves.

After over ten years in the roofing industry, Surf & Turf Roofing co-founders Guy Salani and Kyle Scott noticed a pressing need to help community members who are unable to afford integral roof repairs to secure their possessions and remain safe during inclement weather. The roof is a home’s first against the forces of nature, and any damage could be costly both to the exterior of the home and to the property inside. They decided to give back to the people in the community in the best way they know how – by putting a roof over their heads.

“We feel obligated to give back to our community,” said co-owner Guy Salani. “After all, it takes a community to help raise a family just as it takes a community to help grow a business. This business is our family and it is our honor to try to return the favor to the community that has been so good to our family.”

Surf & Turf Roofing is co-owned by Guy Salani and Kyle Scott. Headquartered in Egg Harbor Township, Surf & Turf provides high-quality roofing and gutter services throughout the state of New Jersey. They specialize in roof replacements, repairs, skylight installations, gutters, and guards. They are committed to helping homeowners keep their homes strong, safe, and secure. Learn more about Surf & Turf Roofing at https://www.surfandturfroofing.com.